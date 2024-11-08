NFL Head Coach Legend Speaks With C.J. Stroud During Texans’ Practice
During Thursday morning's practice, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud worked through his drills under the watchful eye of a seasoned coach, patiently waiting to connect.
Tony Dungy, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Pro Football Hall of Famer, attended the session prior to their upcoming Sunday night primetime game against the Detroit Lions,
After some time, Stroud, the Pro Bowl quarterback and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, shared a moment with Dungy.
READ MORE: Texans Not Adding Extra Pressure vs. Lions
The 69-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers safety imparted advice and encouragement to the 23-year-old California native.
“Yes I was blessed to get to spend a little time with CJ Stroud today at the Texans practice,” Dungy wrote on social media in a reply to a video of him and Stroud. “He is an amazing young man. A tremendous talent but a great role model as well.”
Dungy will be an analyst on NBC this Sunday Night when the Texans host on the Lions at 7:20 C.T.
