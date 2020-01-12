State of The Texans
NFL Head Coaching Shuffle Gives the Texans Another Chance to Land Nick Caserio

Patrick D. Starr

The head coaching dominoes have fallen across the NFL. With the recent hire of Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the Cleveland Browns head coach, the Houston Texans now are in a spot to continue their pursuit of New England Patriots Nick Caserio. 

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed with the Browns, leaving some guessing that he could bring Caserio with him to Cleveland to be his general manager. Now, with the Browns passing on McDaniels and him set to return to the Patriots. It leaves Caserio with a reported expiring contract after the NFL Draft that will leave him looking for a new position in the NFL if he can not come to a deal with the Patriots. 

It has documented that the Texans pursued Caserio after the organization dismissed former general manager Brian Gaine before the start of the season. After requesting an interview with Caserio, that never came after the Patriots quickly filed tampering charges on the Texans. 

After a stalemate, both teams opted to back off from the situation with the Texans stopped the pursuit of Caserio while the Patriots would, in turn, drop the tampering charges. The Texans opted not to hire a general manager and go with a group to run the organization throughout the season. 

Reports have pointed to the Texans to attempting to make another run at Caserio during the off-season with good friends in O'Brien and EVP of Team Development Jack Easterby inside the building. The Texans remain a destination that could match what Caserio wants in an organization. 

The failed attempt of landing Caserio could come to fruition once again in the off-season with the recent developments of coaching shuffle in the NFL. 

