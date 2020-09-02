NFL Texans 53-Man Prediction & Cutdown Tracker
Mike Fisher
The shift is coming. And so are determinations about viable employment in the NFL.
Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien earlier in the week said he and the club are "still in training camp mode.'' But that changes now, today, with the coming 3 p.m. Saturday deadline to slice the roster to 53.
"We probably will start chipping away at that,'' O'Brien said. "The whole league has to get down to 53 by Saturday. We'll probably use all of that time. We'll begin to start chipping away here.''
Who is getting jobs? Who is getting "chipped''? TexansDaily.com will provide our NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too.

TUESDAY, 207p Let's start with our 53-man roster predictions
Quarterbacks (2)
Deshaun Watson
A.J. McCarron
Running backs (4)
David Johnson
Duke Johnson
Buddy Howell
Cullen Gillaspia
Receivers (6)
Brandin Cooks
Will Fuller
Randall Cobb
Kenny Stills
Isaiah Coulter
Keke Coutee
Texans TE Jordan Thomas (Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tight ends (4)
Jordan Akins
Darren Fells
Jordan Thomas
Kahale Warring
Offensive line (9)
Laremy Tunsil
Max Scharping
Nick Martin
Zach Fulton
Tytus Howard
Roderick Johnson
Charlie Heck
Senio Kelemete
Greg Mancz
Defensive line (6)
J.J. Watt
Ross Blacklock
Charles Omenihu
Carlos Watkins
Angelo Blackson
Brandon Dunn
Linebackers (8)
Whitney Mercilus
Zach Cunningham
Benardrick McKinney
Jacob Martin
Jon Greenard
Dylan Cole
Peter Kalambayi
Brennan Scarlett
Defensive backs (11)
Bradley Roby
Gareon Conley
Justin Reid
Eric Murray
A.J. Moore
Lonnie Johnson
Vernon Hargreaves
John Reid
Keion Crossen
Michael Thomas
Jaylen Watkins
Special teams (3)
Ka’imi Fairbairn
Bryan Anger
Jon Weeks