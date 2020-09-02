NFL Texans 53-Man Prediction & Cutdown Tracker

The shift is coming. And so are determinations about viable employment in the NFL.

Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien earlier in the week said he and the club are "still in training camp mode.'' But that changes now, today, with the coming 3 p.m. Saturday deadline to slice the roster to 53.

"We probably will start chipping away at that,'' O'Brien said. "The whole league has to get down to 53 by Saturday. We'll probably use all of that time. We'll begin to start chipping away here.''

Who is getting jobs? Who is getting "chipped''? TexansDaily.com will provide our NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too.

TUESDAY, 207p Let's start with our 53-man roster predictions

Quarterbacks (2)

Deshaun Watson

A.J. McCarron

Running backs (4)

David Johnson

Duke Johnson

Buddy Howell

Cullen Gillaspia

Receivers (6)

Brandin Cooks

Will Fuller

Randall Cobb

Kenny Stills

Isaiah Coulter

Keke Coutee

Texans TE Jordan Thomas (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tight ends (4)

Jordan Akins

Darren Fells

Jordan Thomas

Kahale Warring

Offensive line (9)

Laremy Tunsil

Max Scharping

Nick Martin

Zach Fulton

Tytus Howard

Roderick Johnson

Charlie Heck

Senio Kelemete

Greg Mancz

Defensive line (6)

J.J. Watt

Ross Blacklock

Charles Omenihu

Carlos Watkins

Angelo Blackson

Brandon Dunn

Linebackers (8)

Whitney Mercilus

Zach Cunningham

Benardrick McKinney

Jacob Martin

Jon Greenard

Dylan Cole

Peter Kalambayi

Brennan Scarlett

Defensive backs (11)

Bradley Roby

Gareon Conley

Justin Reid

Eric Murray

A.J. Moore

Lonnie Johnson

Vernon Hargreaves

John Reid

Keion Crossen

Michael Thomas

Jaylen Watkins

Special teams (3)

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Bryan Anger

Jon Weeks