NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker: The Official Cuts To 53
Mike Fisher
The shift is coming. And so are determinations about viable employment in the NFL.
Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien earlier in the week said he and the club are "still in training camp mode.'' But that changes now, today, with the coming 3 p.m. Saturday deadline to slice the roster to 53.
"We probably will start chipping away at that,'' O'Brien said. "The whole league has to get down to 53 by Saturday. We'll probably use all of that time. We'll begin to start chipping away here.''
Who is getting jobs? Who is getting "chipped''? TexansDaily.com will provide our NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too.
SATURDAY 7p - The official cuts to 53:
Angelo Blackson
Jerald Hawkins
Greg Mancz
Kyle Murphy
Brent Qvale
Jaylen Watkins
Jon Weeks
Auzoyah Alufohai
Davin Bellamy
Anthony Chesley
Nate Hall
Chad Hansen
Karan Higdon Jr.
Cordel Iwuagwu
Anthony Kukwa
Rick Leonard
Steven Mitchell Jr.
Elijah Nkansah
Jonathan Owens
Scottie Phillips
Tyler Simmons
Jordan Thomas
Isaac Whitney
Dylan Stapleton
SATURDAY 2:32p - The Texans are cutting outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, per Aaron Wilson, and could also move off of cornerback Phillip Gaines via waived-injured.
SATURDAY 2p - The Texans are cutting rookie defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai, an undrafted free agent, per Aaron Wilson, who adds that the Houston native could be bound for the Texans practice squad.
Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport notes: “The Texans are releasing S Jaylen Watkins, and he’s likely a practice squad candidate. Given the Derwin James injury, his former team, the Chargers, could have interest, as well.”
SATURDAY 1242p - As you can see below, we tried to squeeze vet O-lineman Greg Mancz onto our 53. But according to Mark Berman, the Texans don't agree; he's being released.
Also, via Aaron Wilson, the Texans have cut offensive lineman Kyle Murphy.
SATURDAY 10:52a - Houston is adding running back C.J. Prosise to the practice squad after bringing him in for multiple workouts this week. Meanwhile, old friend Lamar Miller is being released by New England.
SATURDAY 10:45a - The Texans are releasing wide receivers Isaac Whitney and Tyler Simmons, guard Cordel Iwuagwu, as well as defensive backs Jonathan Owens and Anthony Chesley. Owens, Iwuagwu, and Simmons will be legitimate candidates to make the practice squad.
SATURDAY 9:27a - The Texans are releasing backup long-snapper Anthony Kukwa (per Aaron Wilson), as expected, with Jon Weeks locked in as the first-teamer there.
FRIDAY 6p - The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence in looking at street free-agent running backs. ... and in the case of one guy, double the diligence.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Texans have brought in former Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise for a visit - his second such session with the team.
Houston has David Johnson and Duke Johnson atop the running back depth chart, and Buddy Howell has been penciled in as the third running back. But obviously, somebody in the building likes Prosise. We’ll continue to explore ...
FRIDAY 3p - The Texans tight end room is loaded, and soon to be one occupant light as according to the Houston Chronicle, undrafted rookie Dylan Stapleton (fractured shoulder) will receive an injury settlement.
TUESDAY, 207p Let's start with our 53-man roster predictions
Quarterbacks (2)
Deshaun Watson
A.J. McCarron
Running backs (4)
David Johnson
Duke Johnson
Buddy Howell
Cullen Gillaspia
Receivers (6)
Brandin Cooks
Will Fuller
Randall Cobb
Kenny Stills
Isaiah Coulter
Keke Coutee
Texans TE Jordan Thomas (Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tight ends (4)
Jordan Akins
Darren Fells
Jordan Thomas
Kahale Warring
Offensive line (9)
Laremy Tunsil
Max Scharping
Nick Martin
Zach Fulton
Tytus Howard
Roderick Johnson
Charlie Heck
Senio Kelemete
Greg Mancz
Defensive line (6)
J.J. Watt
Ross Blacklock
Charles Omenihu
Carlos Watkins
Angelo Blackson
Brandon Dunn
Linebackers (8)
Whitney Mercilus
Zach Cunningham
Benardrick McKinney
Jacob Martin
Jon Greenard
Dylan Cole
Peter Kalambayi
Brennan Scarlett
Defensive backs (11)
Bradley Roby
Gareon Conley
Justin Reid
Eric Murray
A.J. Moore
Lonnie Johnson
Vernon Hargreaves
John Reid
Keion Crossen
Michael Thomas
Jaylen Watkins
Special teams (3)
Ka’imi Fairbairn
Bryan Anger
Jon Weeks