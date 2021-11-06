NFL Week 9 Preview: Battle of 1-7's as Texans Visit Dolphins

The Houston Texans travel east to face the Miami Dolphins, also sitting at 1-7.

In a true battle for the ages, the mighty 1-7 Houston Texans head to Miami to take on the unbeatable 1-7 Dolphins.

Not exactly a headline-grabbing game, but, from a Texans standpoint, this game comes at a great time.

This represents one of the few realistically winnable games on Houston's schedule this year. Plus with the Texans heading for a bye afterward, spending their break recovering on a slight high having finally broken their seven-game losing streak could do wonders for morale.

RECORDS: Texans (1-7), Dolphins (1-7)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 46.5 (SI Sportsbook)

STAT: History is on Houston's side entering this week given that the Texans are 8-1 against the Dolphins to date. Houston's sole loss came back in 2015 with Ryan Tannehill, Jarvis Landry, and Lamar Miller's Dolphins getting the better of the Brian Hoyer, DeAndre Hopkins, and Arian Foster-led Texans 26-44.

These teams last met in 2018 at NRG Stadium with the Texans winning 42-23 against a Miami side quarterbacked by a certain Brock Osweiler.

FUN FACT: Scrounging around for positives or a 'fun fact' surrounding the Texans this year is like finding a needle in a haystack. But that won't stop us.

Last week, while the Texans did fall to a seventh-straight loss at the hands of the LA Rams, there were bright spots. Among those were second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard and rookie tight end Brevin Jordan, both of whom went to college in Florida.

Greenard now has six sacks, seven quarterback hits, and two defended passes in his last four games. Easily their standout defender this season, he's proven that despite a disappointing rookie year, the former third-rounder could be a real building block for this defense moving toward their rebuild next year.

Jordan, meanwhile, had a debut to remember as he took full advantage of Pharaoh Brown's absence due to injury. He recorded three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown which he said almost made him throw up.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Changes are afoot on defense. With former starting cornerback Vernon Hargreaves released and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu traded this week, the likes of cornerbacks Cre'Von LeBlanc and Jimmy Moreland may get some more game time. On the line, one of the practice squad-ers Chris Smith, Derek Rivers and Michael Dwumfour could be in line for activation also.

Elsewhere, starting linebacker Christian Kirksey has been ruled out with a thumb injury while backup linebacker Hardy Nickerson has also been ruled out with a concussion. In their absence, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt, and rookie Garret Wallow should be in contention for more game time, while recent waiver wire claim Eric Wilson is another candidate to step in.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: Tyrod Taylor. It's as simple as that.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills has done his best and shown glimpses of potential since being thrown into the starting lineup following Taylor's Week 2 injury.

But Taylor's experience, presence, and ability were greatly missed by this recently lackluster offense.

Prior to his injury Taylor had been playing some of the best football of his career, looking composed and in command of Tim Kelly's offense. Returning against a team with one of the lowest ranking defenses in the league is probably a dream scenario for Taylor, Kelly, and Co.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Get this offense going.

Houston's defense may be statistically below average for the most part, but on the whole, they've been far from terrible. They currently rank 12th in passing yards allowed, 1st in rushing yards allowed, 3rd in points allowed, and 7th in first downs allowed.

Last week, they held the Rams to three straight punts in the fourth quarter and had a fourth-down stop early on.

Offensively though they took a step in the right direction with Taylor under center, only to take about ten steps back once Mills stepped in.

Rookie errors, including his eight interceptions, haven't helped but they should be expected.

However, a non-existent run game supporting him, and an injured and inconsistent offensive line were equally if not more of a hindrance to this offense than Mills' mistakes. Combined these factors with often overly conservative and predictive playcalling, seemingly endless and costly penalties, and Mills never really stood much of a chance.

Perhaps now with Taylor back they can wake this offense up and finally get the ball moving forward rather than backward.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 7

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

TV/RADIO: FOX, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Houston really won't get many better chances to walk away with a win than this week.

Miami's defense ranks consistently in the bottom third alongside Houston's and without receivers DeVante Parker and former Texan Will Fuller to rely on in the passing game, Lovie Smith's defense should have a field day.

They could really use some positive momentum heading into their bye, and Taylor's return could be the spark to get this going.