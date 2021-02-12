NFL Icon Jim Brown Reveals Thoughts On Deshaun Vs. Texans

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has his say on the current standoff between the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Hall-of-Fame running back Jim Brown has a voice with gravitas - and an opinion on the dispute between the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Well it really has to be because it’s not an easy thing to trade a major player," said Brown when speaking to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, saying that ultimately the player should show up and play.

READ MORE: Easterby 'Is My Guy'; Texans Hire 'Character Coach'

"The National Football League is a very unique league, and in most cases, the player is not gonna be the guy that makes the decision."

Watson has emerged over the past four seasons as one of the league's brightest young talents and has taken the baton from defensive end J.J. Watt as the face of the Texans franchise.

Some argue that a player of Watson's caliber, particularly at his position, would be expected to have some say in the decisions being made in the front office. (And of course, as Texans fans know, in the case of Watson, the organization agreed with this stance ... but didn't follow through in its front-office moves.)

That argument is being made by Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and is evidenced by Russell Wilson's recent comments on his own situation with the Seattle Seahawks.

READ MORE: Should Texans Enter Bidding War For Cowboys Cornerback?

"I think if you ask guys like Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, even Tom (Brady), I think that you saw this year how much he was involved in the process — I think that’s something that is important to me," said Wilson.

Does Brown agree?

“Yes I do," said Brown. "But the reality is that if you allow the star player to dominate your organization, you’re not gonna have an organization because it takes more than just a star. If Deshaun wants to be a decision-maker it’s fine, but if he plays and is the kind of player that he is, that’s better than trying to deal with the front office.''

But, Brown added, "This front office right now seems to be very confused and indecisive."

READ MORE: 'Deshaun-Friendly': Winning Over Watson? Texans Must Win Free Agency

The Texans have rejected all attempts from other teams to begin trade talks; maybe that is a start in the direction that Jim Brown is suggesting here, as his advice is for Watson to return - however disgruntled - to the Texans in 2021.