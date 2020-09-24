Injury Report: How Are Texans Tackles?

The Houston Texans enter Week 3 with much to prove. After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens so far this season, Bill O'Brien's 0-2 team heads to Heinz Field with a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers next on the schedule.

And Houston's latest injury report features some potentially troubling inclusions.

Full

Tytus Howard, RT

Limited

Brandin Cooks, WR

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Duke Johnson, RB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Laremy Tunsil, LT

J.J. Watt, DE

The two starting offensive tackles being listed is a concern. Houston faces a Steelers defense that ranks second in the NFL in yards allowed so far this season.

Keith Butler's defense has been stout so far to say the least, with T.J. Watt leading the league in sacks (2.5), Vince Williams in tackles for loss (6), and Tyson Alualu making a real name for himself upfront.

As such, listing both Howard and Tunsil on the injury report is a concern. Their offensive line has struggled to find their form so far this season, and against a defense like Pittsburgh's they cannot afford to lose two of their starters.

Sticking on offense, Cooks' inclusion is no surprise as he has been hampered by a quad injury both games so far. Duke Johnson continues his rehab after suffering a sprained ankle against the Chiefs.

O'Brien stated on Wednesday that Johnson's status is currently "day-to-day."

Gillaspia left the Ravens game with a concussion so his inclusion is no surprise, while wide receiver Will Fuller not being included is a positive indication that his health is improving.

Moving onto the defense, Watt may be listed with a groin injury but don't expect this to prevent him from playing. This may be his only chance to face-off against both of his brothers, T.J. and Derek, in the same NFL game.

In any case, the Texans have been managing his reps carefully for some time, so expect to see him listed more often than not.

Finally, linebacker Kalambayi missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and so it was to be expected that they would proceed with caution to begin this week.