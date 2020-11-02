NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans aren't sellers and they intend to compete for an NFL playoff spot in 2020, according to the team's ownership. Yes, that's the position - despite a 1-6 start to their 2020 season.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair appeared on KILT-AM SportsRadio 610 in Houston on Monday morning, and when asked about the trade deadline, McNair stood firm on the Texans position.

"No big moves," said McNair. "You'll see some little things happened over the weekend but no big moves. We like our players. We like our team."

McNair said his team is focused on getting the most out of the last nine games.

"We have a lot of season left, a lot to play for,'' he said. "There's an extra wildcard game this year. So you don't know what's going to happen."

McNair said he is extremely optimistic and he doesn't believe in giving up. He said the Texans would believe in each other and "see where the season ends, because this story on this season is not written yet."

McNair touted the lessened impact of being a wild-card team this year in the playoffs because home-field advantages have been interrupted by COVID-19.

The Texans are currently 14th overall of the 16 teams in the AFC when it comes to playoff standing. There are six teams ahead of them in the standings that also aren't playoff teams. Houston has four fewer wins than the current seventh seed Cleveland Browns. In the AFC South, the Texans have four fewer wins than the Titans and the Colts.

"We want to go out and give out guys a chance and we want to see what happens," said a hopeful McNair.

McNair, with hope everpresent it would seem, wants to go for a playoff spot in the second half.

"It's going to be fun."