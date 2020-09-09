SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansPlayersNewsTexansDaily+
Search

'I Don't Like The Texans In 2020' - SI Analyst

Mike Fisher

The worst thing about Conor Orr's Sports Illustrated piece in which he attempts to “predict all 256 games” in an NFL season is what he says about your Houston Texans.

"(I) expressly do not like the Texans in 2020,'' Orr writes.

But before we get too deeply into that ... the best thing about Conor Orr's Sports Illustrated piece: Its self-effacing tone and its admission of what an impossible task it is. 

"Some of us,'' Orr writes in explaining why he took the annual assignment, "get blinded by love. Some of us by money. At the time, an ignorant 31-year-old Orr was blinded by potential pageviews and quote tweets. At the time, I couldn’t see the inevitably frustrating downside. The complications with my Excel spreadsheet. The first version where I had several teams going 16-0. ...''

So yes, as with any sports media person with a brain who attempts to predict NFL outcomes, it's a job best-tackled with a sense of humor rather than a sense of importance.

Now to Orr's views on the AFC South (part of a project in which he details all the teams and all the divisions; read it all here). 

He sees the Jacksonville Jaguars winning but one game. He sees the Indianapolis Colts starting the season on a roll. He sees the Tennessee Titans as the eventual division champ. And ...

"(I) expressly do not like the Texans in 2020. I think Houston is going to have an incredibly difficult time rebounding from both the embarrassing blown lead in the divisional round and the ouster of DeAndre Hopkins.''

The Texans and Texans fans can counter by talking up what Houston received in the Hopkins trade, and the finances involved. And they can talk of how the scar tissue from losing a playoff game like that is how champions are built.

But enough of talk. And enough of predictions about a team that nobody's really seen, and a league about to come out of masked mothballs when the Texans open the NFL year on Thursday at Kansas City. 

Guessing at outcomes is a challenging task. The Houston Texans believe beating them in 2020 - no matter what the critics say - is a challenging task as well.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI NFL Power Rankings: Texans (Almost) Top 10

Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings Are Out ... And The Houston Texans Are (Almost) In - the Top 10

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury News: Brandin Cooks Not Practicing

Houston Texans Injury News: Brandin Cooks Not Practicing Ahead Of NFL-Opening Meeting At Chiefs

Mike Fisher

Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify Texans Trade?

DeAndre Hopkins Gets Huge Cardinals Payday; Does It Justify That Houston Texans Trade?

Mike Fisher

Dream Weaver: Watt and Texans High On New D-Coordinator

Houston Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is continuing to receive high praise from players and coaches alike as his coordinator debut draws nearer.

Anthony R Wood

Chiefs Mahomes Suggests Improvement To Challenge Texans

Chiefs QB Mahomes Suggests A Kansas City Improvement That Figures To Challenge Texans In Week 1

Mike Fisher

Familiar Faces: Texans Practice Squad Taking Shape

The Houston Texans have announced 14 signings to their practice squad, including a number of familiar faces.

Anthony R Wood

Gareon Conley Moves To IR; The Houston Texans Next Man Up At CB Could Be Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Gareon Conley Moves To IR; The Houston Texans Next Man Up At CB Could Be Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Mike Fisher

The 4 Reasons Why Peter King Views Texans As Non-Contenders

The 4 Reasons Why Peter King Views The Houston Texans As Non-Contenders

Mike Fisher

Watson Commitment To Texans Includes No-Trade Clause

QB Deshaun Watson Commitment To The Houston Texans Includes A No-Trade Clause In His Big New Contract

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Tearful Texans QB Deshaun Watson On His Contract - And His Legacy

An emotional Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks to the media about his new contract, showing exactly why Houston is so keen to keep him in the building - and the city

Anthony R Wood

by

Nouh