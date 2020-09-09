The worst thing about Conor Orr's Sports Illustrated piece in which he attempts to “predict all 256 games” in an NFL season is what he says about your Houston Texans.

"(I) expressly do not like the Texans in 2020,'' Orr writes.

But before we get too deeply into that ... the best thing about Conor Orr's Sports Illustrated piece: Its self-effacing tone and its admission of what an impossible task it is.

"Some of us,'' Orr writes in explaining why he took the annual assignment, "get blinded by love. Some of us by money. At the time, an ignorant 31-year-old Orr was blinded by potential pageviews and quote tweets. At the time, I couldn’t see the inevitably frustrating downside. The complications with my Excel spreadsheet. The first version where I had several teams going 16-0. ...''

So yes, as with any sports media person with a brain who attempts to predict NFL outcomes, it's a job best-tackled with a sense of humor rather than a sense of importance.

Now to Orr's views on the AFC South (part of a project in which he details all the teams and all the divisions; read it all here).

He sees the Jacksonville Jaguars winning but one game. He sees the Indianapolis Colts starting the season on a roll. He sees the Tennessee Titans as the eventual division champ. And ...

"(I) expressly do not like the Texans in 2020. I think Houston is going to have an incredibly difficult time rebounding from both the embarrassing blown lead in the divisional round and the ouster of DeAndre Hopkins.''

The Texans and Texans fans can counter by talking up what Houston received in the Hopkins trade, and the finances involved. And they can talk of how the scar tissue from losing a playoff game like that is how champions are built.

But enough of talk. And enough of predictions about a team that nobody's really seen, and a league about to come out of masked mothballs when the Texans open the NFL year on Thursday at Kansas City.

Guessing at outcomes is a challenging task. The Houston Texans believe beating them in 2020 - no matter what the critics say - is a challenging task as well.