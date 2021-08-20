NFL Preseason Preview: What's Key To Texans Beating Cowboys?

The 1-0 Houston Texans face the 0-2 Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason, but what's key to Houston leaving AT&T with a W?

Fresh from a solid preseason win against the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans will this week stay in state and head to Dallas to take on the 0-2 Cowboys.

RECORDS: Texans (1-0), Cowboys (0-2)

ODDS: At this time, the Texans enter this weekend with ATS odds of +4. The over/under for Houston is at over 37.5 (-110).

STAT: The Texans and Cowboys' head-to-head record is tied up at 13-13 including preseason games, with Dallas up 3-2 during the regular season.

The Texans' first-ever NFL game came in 2002 against the Cowboys, with Houston winning 19-10.

FUN FACT: Houston starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is yet to throw an incompletion this preseason, finishing 4-4 for 40 yards against Green Bay.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Second-year undrafted running back Scottie Phillips led the Texans in rushing last week finishing with 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. As was the case for the majority of Houston's rookies last season, Phillips barely featured throughout the season, with the former Ole Miss back racking up just two carries for nine yards.

But so far this preseason he's taking his opportunity and running with it.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: Head coach David Culley has said that all healthy players should play this week (barring QB Deshaun Watson) meaning the likes of three-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram and Texans 2020 receiving leader Brandin Cooks will likely see some snaps.

Right tackle Tytus Howard, linebackers Zach Cunningham and Kevin Pierre-Louis, tight end Jordan Akins, and cornerback Bradley Roby have all returned to practice this week.

Each are predicted starters at this time, meaning that if they should set foot on the field this weekend assuming they're fit enough.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: It seems unlikely that Taylor will feature heavily again this week, meaning that once again rookie Davis Mills should see plenty of game time at QB.

If this is the case, he needs to show more consistency and accuracy on the shorter routes. There were a number of misthrows in this area last week, along with some questionable long-range efforts into heavy traffic. Correctable mistakes and hopefully, nothing more than a learning curve. If he can clean these up, this offense should keep rolling.

Elsewhere, the Texans need Phillips to keep delivering on the ground. They were run-heavy last week and especially with a rookie QB who they'll want to keep upright, don't expect them to change their system any time soon.

GAME TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Aug. 21st

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: ABC 13, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull

THE FINAL WORD: Houston took some by surprise last week with a seemingly much improved defensive performance and steady production on offense. This underdog role seems to suit this team well with multiple players having hinted at their knowledge of the public's perception of this team throughout camp.

Don't be surprised if this chip on their shoulder can power them to a far more rounded performance once again this week than many might expect.

