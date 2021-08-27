NFL Preseason Preview: What's Key To Texans Beating Brady's Bucs?

With Houston on the verge of an undefeated NFL preseason, what are the keys to the Texans leaving NRG Stadium with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Houston Texans have surprised many by winning both of their NFL preseason games to date. But this week they face their toughest challenge to date in the form of Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RECORDS: Texans (2-0), Buccaneers (0-2)

ODDS: At this time, the Texans enter this weekend with ATS odds of +4. The over/under for Houston is at over 36.5 (-110).

STAT: The Texans are 4-1 against the Buccaneers in regular-season matchups, having last played them in 2019. This will be their first preseason game together since 2010, the ninth straight preseason during which they played one another - Houston went 2-7 against Tampa Bay during this period.

FUN FACT: Houston's defense recorded a league-low nine takeaways last season. In two games this preseason they are already at seven thanks to coordinator Lovie Smith's aggressive defense.

KEEP AN EYE ON: This being the final preseason game of the year, the Texans are expected to play their starters more than in previous weeks.

In fact, they are expected to play the full first half and part of the third quarter on Saturday.

This will be the first real chance to see this new-look offense in full-swing for an extended period of time. As such, it'll be a great opportunity to see how Tyrod Taylor operates in this system, if the Texans can get the most out of their plethora of veteran running backs, and how this receiving corps looks without Will Fuller.

Make sure to watch out for rookie wide receiver Nico Collins who missed last week's game with a minor injury. In training camp the rangy receiver has received rave reviews from the media and players alike.

Collins could prove a steal in the third-round and potentially a starter sooner or later.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: This week the Texans acquired not one but two veteran cornerbacks. Ka'Dar Hollman was brought in via a trade with the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick, while former Las Vegas Raider Rasul Douglas was signed a day after being released by the Raiders.

Both will be fighting for a backup spot on this roster, adding experience and depth to a group that has looked shallow in recent years.

Douglas in particular looks like a smart acquisition. Still only 26-years-old, the former third-round pick already has 60 career appearances (29 starts) under his belt along with a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6'2" corner will likely be battling the likes of Tremon Smith, Cornell Armstrong, and Tavierre Thomas for a roster spot.

However keep in mind that head coach David Culley did not guarantee that Douglas will play this weekend, only stating that is is a possibility.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: On paper it's simple: Score. Houston's defense seems to have found their rhythm this preseason, but as yet no such rhythm has been visible on offense.

Their scheme has become more run dominant, particularly down the middle with guys like Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay who can bull rush their way through a line.

However, the play calling has looked predictable. And trying to implement a style that requires the utmost solidity from their offensive line, when the line is constantly being chopped and changed as they look to test out backups, hasn't helped.

They need to leave the starting line out there for longer, help them find their groove and hope that this continuity up front can aid the rushers in finding their gaps.

Getting their run game going will also help on third down, where the Texans were an abysmal 0-13 last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

GAME TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Aug. 28

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/RADIO: ABC 13, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Preseason wins and losses always get downplayed as 'just preseason.' But at the end of the day, a win is a win, especially for a team that is being overlooked and slanted in the media on an almost daily basis. Going 3-0 will boost the team's confidence going into what will be a tough season, and the importance of confidence cannot be underestimated.

