NFL Punishes Houston Texans Player Who Shoved Coach
During the opening kickoff of the Houston Texans' playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a surprising situation happened.
After giving up a big return to start the game, Texans cornerback Kris Boyd forced a fumble. It was recovered by the Chiefs, but what happened next was very unexpected.
Boyd was celebrating his forced fumble thinking that his team had recovered the football. As he ran to the sideline, he ended up shoving one of his own coaches.
Here is the video of the play for anyone who may have missed it:
While Houston has opened up that everything is fine between Boyd and special teams coordinator Frank Ross, the NFL has now stepped in due to the incident.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the league has decided to fine Boyd for unsportsmanlike conduct.
"The NFL fined Texans CB Kris Boyd $8,056 for unsportsmanlike conduct — throwing his helmet after the opening kickoff, leading to a sideline confrontation with special teams coordinator Frank Ross in last week’s playoff loss at Kansas City," Pellisero wrote.
Obviously, this wasn't Boyd's finest moment. Throwing his helmet was what ultimately caused this fine from the NFL.
Following the game, Boyd spoke out about the situation. He noted that it's something that he will learn from.
"I was just too excited, did something that I shouldn’t have done. Learning from it," Boyd said. "Keep my helmet on."
Unfortunately, the Texans ended up losing the game and their season came to an end. Now, Houston will head into the offseason looking to make some improvements to come back as an even more serious contender in 2025.
Hopefully, they're able to come through with a big offseason. The Texans aren't terribly far off, but they will need to add a few pieces in key areas in order to take the next step.