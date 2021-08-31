August 31, 2021
Source: Texans to Cut Former Marine Quessenberry

Houston could bring back FB-TE on practice squad
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are cutting fullback-tight end Paul Quessenberry and are expected to sign him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

The brother of former Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry, a cancer survivor, Paul Quessenberry served five years in the Marine Corps where he served as a rifle platoon and weapons platoon commander and was a deputy director of the 1st Marine Division school.

Quessenberry has provided a physical presence as a lead blocker at the fullback position.

“He's done a good job being physical," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. "He's done everything we've asked. He's smart, he works his butt off, and we're pleased with Paul. He's done a really good job for us.”

