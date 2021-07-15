BREAKING: 911 Call Alleges NFL Star Richard Sherman Was Intoxicated, Threatened Suicide

The NFL star who publicly urged Deshaun Watson to leave the Houston Texans amidst turmoil must now try to find a way to save himself from more serious trouble.

In January Richard Sherman was concerned with Watson leaving the Texans in the wake of the quarterback's anger over management's personnel decisions. But Sherman now has deep, dark problems of his own as, according to audio of a 911 call obtained by ABC News and ESPN Thursday, he was intoxicated and threatened to kill himself during a confrontation with family members.

Sherman was arrested Wednesday in a Seattle suburb.

READ MORE: Pro Bowl WR to Texans: "Come Get Me!"



On a podcast with NBS's Cris Collinsworth seven months ago, Sherman said "If I was Deshaun I'd get out of there as quickly as possible," he said. "I'd pick New York"

The 911 caller - Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss - described Sherman as being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself." She also reported that Sherman was "being aggressive," wrestled with her uncle and "sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself."

The caller can be heard attempting to prevent Sherman from leaving the residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman drank two bottles of hard alcohol.

At one point during the call, the caller asked the dispatcher to tell police, "please don't shoot," and said Sherman told her he would fight police if they arrived.

READ MORE: Luv Ya, Who?! Bum Goes Into Titans' Hall of Fame

In a subsequent 911 call, the caller said she thought Sherman was driving to her parents' home in Redmond, Washington, which is just under 30 miles away from the couple's home in Maple Valley.

Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him. He was booked early Wednesday at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. Records state he was denied bail, but a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

Sherman's hearing before the judge will not take place until Thursday afternoon. The judge will determine whether there was probable cause for an arrest and also set bail.