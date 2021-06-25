NFL To Allow Alternate Helmets Starting In 2022; Can Texans Consider 'Throwbacks?'

The NFL finally gave in on Thursday and announced that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets during the season starting in 2022.

NFL teams received a memo from the league office on Thursday morning, informing them that they may resume wearing two different helmets beginning in 2022.

Gone is the so-called "one-helmet rule" that prevented teams from wearing "throwback" helmets since 2014. That rule was instituted for player safety concerns and decreed that the one helmets worn by teams were limited to only their primary color.

The new rule will allow each player to have two helmets of different colors, providing they are the same model and are fit-tested at the same time.

Of course, being the NFL, there are additional rules that accompany this announcement. Here are the guidelines according to NFL.com:

Teams must obtain an entirely new set of alternate color helmets for all players

Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as each player’s primary helmet

Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet

Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used

Teams must also let the league know if they're going forward with an alternate helmet by the end of this July. That means although we might not know what each team has planned, we will know which teams will be participating.

This could mean the return of some old fan favorites from their respective teams including New England's "Pat the Patriot", "Bucco Bruce" in Tampa, kelly green Eagles uniforms, black helmets in New Orleans, and red helmets in Atlanta.

This is fun news for teams across the league who like to treat their fans to the old throwback uniforms and helmets. What does this mean to the Texans?

We know the new team in town won't be donning Columbia blue jerseys and Oilers' oil derrick helmets anytime soon. It also should be noted the team's uniforms and colors remain mostly unchanged since 2002.

The option for the Texans remains to take advantage of this new NFL rule, and the marketing opportunities that come with it, to develop a second or alternate logo and uniform combination.

We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out to see what could happen at NRG Stadium.

