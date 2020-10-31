HOUSTON - NFL Trade Deadline Day is Nov. 3, and even some of the Houston Texans' "inactivity'' counts as "activity'' - and we will chronicle it all here, in our constantly updated "NFL Trade Deadline Tracker'' ...

SATURDAY: AFC South Trades? Here, we take you "Inside the AFC South: Deal or No Deal'' for a look at what Houston's divisional competition has up its collective sleeve.

FRIDAY. Four 'Untouchables': SI's Albert Breer writes that only four players have been singled out as 'off-limits.

"We told you last week that the Texans were waiting to see how the game against the Packers went to chart their path," Breer wrote. "Well, Houston lost that game 35–20 and, it seems, is now open for business. The Texans have told other teams that four players are off limits: QB Deshaun Watson, DE J.J. Watt and OTs Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard. They’ll listen on anyone else ...''

We note respectfully that while this information is worth making clear ... the two tackles are foundational pieces and Watson - who is obviously the same - has a no-trade clause.

The great debate in this space has been about how to do right by Watt ... and still do right by the organization's future.

FRIDAY: D-Lineman To Dallas. The Texans have begun to wheel-and-deal as the November 3 NFL trade deadline approaches, with defensive tackle Eli Ankou heading to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per multiple reports.

The 26-year old was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017, joining the Texans for training camp before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

After two seasons in Florida and one in Cleveland with the Browns, the Canadian stopped off at the Indianapolis Colts before returning to where it all began when claimed off waivers by the Texans earlier this month.

THURSDAY. WR's Available? We've made it clear that we are aware of the Texans' situation at wide receiver. This is a team going nowhere ... with an abundance of talent at maybe only one spot: Receiver.

But in the above story, we also use some facts and figures to guide the reader as to what is actually possible ... using the covetousness of the Green Bay Packers as an example.

WEDNESDAY: Dollars and Sense of Texans Trades. What are the real cap ramifications of all of these Texans swaps being rumored? Again, this knowledge helps you understand, this ain't Fantasy Football. Read this ...

