NFL Trade Deadline: Will Texans Do Jack?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans dropped their sixth game of the season to the Green Bay Packers, getting blown out 35-20 in NFL Week 7. It was largely a game of "inaction.''

Here comes the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline - and the same game of "inaction'' will not do.

Sitting at 1-6, the Texans have a very interesting bye week approaching. ... with decisions to be made about the roster - and above the roster.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on why David Johnson keeps getting the ball, the necessity to think of 2021 no matter what, why J.J. Watt should ask for a trade and wonder aloud if the draft class is lost.

READ MORE: ‘60 Minutes’: Texans Fall Short In Packers Win

READ MORE: Packers 35, Texans 20: 11 Takes on Blowout

Included in our thoughts: Right-now GM Jack Easterby has to make a move if he has designs on being with the Texans beyond this season.

Locker: "If (Easterby) can't execute a trade this week there's two reasons why. No. 1, they don't trust him, which is a problem because you're going to keep him around in your front office. And No. 2, he wants to save face.

"He doesn't want to be the guy that trades J.J. Watt ... But if you're going to keep (Easterby) around to be an EVP of football operations and he can't execute a trade this week ... that is a joke."

READ MORE: Column: 'Angry' Watt Should Request Texans Trade

Stoots delves into why Watt has a hand in his potential trade future. The trio also discusses what a former long-time front-office member told Locker about John Dorsey and a couple of potential Texans coaching candidates ,including Eric Bieniemy and Lincoln Riley.

Locker: "I know for a fact John Dorsey reached out to the Texans about the GM job..."

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. Thanks for reading TexansDaily.com and thanks for listening!