NFL Week 1 Preview: Texans Host Jaguars - Battle Of Rookie Coaches

The wait is finally over. A new era for the Houston Texans kicks off this weekend against their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, another team led by a first-time head coach and new starting quarterback.

RECORDS: Texans (0-0), Jaguars (0-0)

ODDS: At this time, the Texans are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 45.5 points (-115).

STAT: Texans are 25-13 against the Jaguars and have won the last six straight meetings. Over that period the Texans have outscored Jacksonville 136-64.

FUN FACT: Lovie Smith has prioritized takeaways since his arrival as defensive coordinator and so far it has paid off. After recording just nine all of last season, in three preseason games this year Smith's defense had 10 takeaways in total. Coming up against a rookie quarterback this week, this defense will look to feast.

KEEP AN EYE ON: This offense is going to be run, run, run. With five running backs on the active roster, they will be relying on a committee approach.

The question is, who will take their opportunity to stand out and force their way up this crowded group?

Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay look the most likely, but after an extremely promising preseason don't discount second-year undrafted free agent Scottie Mitchell from taking whatever opportunities come his way.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: Houston's cornerback corps looks all but unrecognizable this year, even compared to the start of preseason. After Bradley Roby was traded to the New Orleans Saints this week, the star corner role is fair game.

Jimmy Moreland was the latest addition to this group this week after his release from the Washington Football Team, along with Cre'von LeBlanc who joined the practice squad.

Elsewhere, veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon's return couldn't have been better timed after presumed starter Charlie Heck was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Cannon, who did not play in 2020, recently returned to training after recovering from surgery.

The 33-year-old former second-team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion will have to hit the ground running as he looks to fend off Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Get after Trevor Lawrence. He may be prodigiously talented and one of the most hyped rookie quarterbacks in recent memory, but he's still a rookie and this is just his first NFL game.

Houston's defense needs to exploit his inexperience and give him his 'welcome to the NFL' moment.

Plus, the more takeaways they can force, the more opportunities Tyrod Taylor and the Texans offense will get. And if their form this preseason is anything to go by, they need as many chances as possible.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Sep. 12

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/RADIO: CBS, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: In all honesty, expectations for the Texans are low in 2021. This season is undoubtedly about finding a few pieces to use as building blocks for next season when they can truly begin to look to the future with their looming plethora of draft picks.

However, this defense looks more solid than last year, and there are still playmakers on offense. There's always a chance they could surprise the doubters, and if there was ever an opportunity to do so, Week 1, at home, against a rookie head coach and QB, and against a questionable defense - that's as good a chance as they could wish for.

