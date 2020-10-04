SI.com
O’Brien Back In Control as Texans Play-Caller?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans fans, stunned by this team’s 0-3 start, have wondered about the value of change. They get their wish, in a way, in NFL Week 4.

Head coach Bill O'Brien will be “far more involved in game-planning and play-calling,” sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The plan going into this season was for O’Brien - who also serves as the franchise’s general manager - to elevate himself up to a sort of “walk-around” coach role ... with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly serving as the offensive play-caller.

That has not worked.

Rapoport reports that Kelly “will still physically relay the plays in to quarterback Deshaun Watson” but that O’Brien “will take a heavy hand in which plays are called.”

O’Brien has long been deeply involved with the design of the weekly game plan, and that figures to be unchanged as the Minnesota Vikings visit NRG Stadium today a noon kickoff.

"We have to do a better job, whether it's receivers or tight ends or the running back or the line or Deshaun getting the ball out quicker," O'Brien said this week. "Whatever it is, everybody's in it together. It's something that we all work hard on to try to improve and we got to get it improved."

READ MORE: Texans Can't Let Dalvin ... Cook

READ MORE: How To Watch Vikings at Texans

READ MORE: Latest Texans Injury Update

This hoped-for “improvement” he’s actually one step backward that Houston hoax can result in being two steps forward. O’Brien serving as his own play-caller was the infrastructure used by the Houston coaching staff in qualifying fir the NFL playoffs the last two years.

Houston’s move here is a common one when a team struggles - if a head coach is going to go down, he wants to go down with his own hands on the wheel. But maybe this move actually actually hope the Texans go up.

