Fantasy Forecast: Texans Using ‘Load Management’ on Fuller?

The NBA created a phrase that may best describe what the Houston Texans are doing this week by adding wide receiver Will Fuller to their injury report ... and maybe it’s a phrase that best describes a best plan moving forward.

“Load management” is that phrase.

“Will is going to be fine,” coach Bill O’Brien said on Friday morning before the team continued preparation for NFL Week 4 and a visit from the Minnesota Vikings. “We wanted to give him a little rest. He’ll practice today.”

READ MORE: Injury Report: Texans Running Back Returns

READ MORE: Texans Can't Let Vikings RB Dalvin .. Cook

From a football perspective and from a fantasy perspective, the reason for concern here, of course, is Fuller’s lengthy injury history. He was designated with a listing of “limited” with a hamstring issue. But this seems more preventative than anything else, the 0-3 Texans obviously planning on him playing against the 0-3 Vikings.

The Texans’ passing game, like most other aspects of the team’s season so far, has been erratic. But Fuller leads the team with 12 catches and 166 receiving yards and has a chance to continue to be QB Deshaun Watson’s most consistently dangerous weapon in a post-DeAndre Hopkins era.

Recognizing that, there is wisdom in the Texans using “load management” to help wide receiver Will Fuller V through this week … And maybe through NFL weeks in the future as well.