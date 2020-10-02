SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Can't Let Vikings RB Dalvin .. Cook

Mike Fisher

"Let him cook!'' seems to be a thing, a meme, right now. (Or maybe it's been one for years and we're just not hip enough to have caught on.)

"Let Russ Cook!'' in Seattle is especially popular.

But when it comes to Sunday's Week 4 Minnesota Vikings at Houston meeting, you cannot top - as a clever meme and as a football theme ...

"Let Dalvin ... Cook!''

Cook, the Vikings' electric running back, did everything he could last week to try to get Minnesota its first win, with 22 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. A Vikings' win would've been helpful to the Texans, too - also still seeking their first win and hoping for a Titans loss that would keep them within chasing distance in the AFC South.

Alas, the Titans rescued themselves with Stephen Gostkowski nailing a 55-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 31-30 win.

But Cook nearly delivered Minnesota their first win of the season. ... and will be trying to do the same here at NRG Stadium.

“Great player; very fast; excellent vision,” said Houston coach Bill O’Brien. “One of the better backs in the league.''

Added J.J. Watt: “He’s very fast. He’s very quick. He’s got great vision. He’s got all the things you’re looking for out of a running back. He executes very well. That’s what makes him good.”

And he'll be performing against a Houston club that has the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 188.3 yards rushing per game.

Do the math: Dalvin just rushed for 181; Houston gives up 188.

The Texans had better find a way to kick him out of the kitchen.

READ MORE: Injury Report: Texans Running Back Returns

READ MORE: Texans O'Brien Has 'A Fan' In Vikings Coach

“It’s a very, very difficult challenge,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of fundamental football. Setting the edge, playing good gap control and then tackling. If he gets into the secondary or gets around the edge, he’s got great speed so you’re going to have an issue.”

The Texans have the recipe. The question is whether they have the ingredients, or whether they will accidentally Let Dalvin ... Cook.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Report: Texans Running Back Returns For Week 4

The Houston Texans look set to welcome back a vital offensive weapon, with another joining the injury report for Week 4

Anthony R Wood

Cameras To The Ready As Texans Head Coaching Fraternity Meet On Sunday

With the Houston Texans hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the game will see head coaches past and present facing off at NRG Stadium.

Anthony R Wood

Texans O'Brien Has 'A Fan' In Vikings Coach

Misery Loves Company? Houston Texans O'Brien Has 'A Fan' In His Week 4 Foe, Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer

Mike Fisher

Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Opens Up About Canceled Workout With Safety Earl Thomas

After his workout with the team was suddenly canceled on Tuesday, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien explained to the media exactly why things didn't go as planned

Matt Galatzan

by

TexansLosersSince'02

Breaking: Houston Texans are OUT On Earl Thomas

Breaking: Seven-Time Pro Bowl Safety Earl Thomas - Despite His Baggage - Was 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans ... But Now He's Not

Mike Fisher

by

randydoblar

Injury Report: Texans Down A Defensive End

The Houston Texans have released their initial injury report as they prepare for the arrival of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Anthony R Wood

Will COVID-19 Cause Delay in Vikings at Texans?

The Tennessee Titans Had Four Players Test Positive For COVID-19 This Week, Just Days After Facing the Houston Texans Next Opponent, The Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Galatzan

Texans Continue To Plummet In SI NFL Power Rankings

The Houston Texans continue their downward spiral down Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings as they prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Triangle: Houston, Cowboys & Earl Thomas - Who's Calling The Shots?

Texans Triangle: It's An Earl Thomas Watch As The Houston Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

Will COVID Impact Week 4 Vikings At Texans?

The Houston Texans Have A Week 4 Foe In The Minnesota Vikings Who Are Shutting Down Facilities Due To COVID Concerns

Mike Fisher