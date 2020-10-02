Texans Can't Let Vikings RB Dalvin .. Cook

"Let him cook!'' seems to be a thing, a meme, right now. (Or maybe it's been one for years and we're just not hip enough to have caught on.)

"Let Russ Cook!'' in Seattle is especially popular.

But when it comes to Sunday's Week 4 Minnesota Vikings at Houston meeting, you cannot top - as a clever meme and as a football theme ...

"Let Dalvin ... Cook!''

Cook, the Vikings' electric running back, did everything he could last week to try to get Minnesota its first win, with 22 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. A Vikings' win would've been helpful to the Texans, too - also still seeking their first win and hoping for a Titans loss that would keep them within chasing distance in the AFC South.

Alas, the Titans rescued themselves with Stephen Gostkowski nailing a 55-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 31-30 win.

But Cook nearly delivered Minnesota their first win of the season. ... and will be trying to do the same here at NRG Stadium.

“Great player; very fast; excellent vision,” said Houston coach Bill O’Brien. “One of the better backs in the league.''

Added J.J. Watt: “He’s very fast. He’s very quick. He’s got great vision. He’s got all the things you’re looking for out of a running back. He executes very well. That’s what makes him good.”

And he'll be performing against a Houston club that has the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 188.3 yards rushing per game.

Do the math: Dalvin just rushed for 181; Houston gives up 188.

The Texans had better find a way to kick him out of the kitchen.

“It’s a very, very difficult challenge,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to have to do a good job of fundamental football. Setting the edge, playing good gap control and then tackling. If he gets into the secondary or gets around the edge, he’s got great speed so you’re going to have an issue.”

The Texans have the recipe. The question is whether they have the ingredients, or whether they will accidentally Let Dalvin ... Cook.