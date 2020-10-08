SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Injury Report: Texans Down A Tight End

Anthony R Wood

As Romeo Crennel prepares to take charge of his first game as interim head coach of the Houston Texans, the latest injury report suggests he may be without a key tight end as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in NFL Week 5.

Did Not Participate

Jordan Akins, TE

Limited

Dylan Cole, LB

Brandon Dunn, DT

Peter Kalambayi, LB

Benardrick McKinney, LB

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Buddy Howell, RB

Laremy Tunsil, LT

It comes as no surprise to see Akins on the injury report after he left last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a concussion. Currently the third-highest receiver in yardage (168) and second-highest in yards after the catch (86) on the Texans roster, he would be missed given they are also without tight end Kahale Warring, who is entering the last week before he can be reactivated from the injured reserve list.

Houston will obviously lean on Darren Fells here.

The three linebackers listed is a concern, given their lack of depth at the position, but thankfully only McKinney (shoulder) is a usual starter. Kalambayi hasn't played since Week 1 as he deals with a hamstring injury, and Cole (knee) has been a core special teamer yet again this season but only played three defensive snaps. 

Defensive tackle Dunn (elbow) will be one to watch, given that he has played just over half of the Texans' defensive snaps this season. With D.J. Reader now in Cincinnati, the position was bound to be a rotational one this season with rookie Ross Blacklock and free-agent acquisition P.J. Hall the other main contributors. 

The biggest injury concern on offense will be high-priced left tackle Tunsil (shoulder). The former first-round pick has been influential in the rebuilding of this offensive line, and quarterback Deshaun Watson will surely be hoping Tunsil will be ready to go come game day. 

For this weekend's opponents, the news is far more concerning. Seven players were listed as non-participants:

C.J. Henderson, CB

Josh Allen, DE

Myles Jack, LB

Tyler Shatley, OL

Cam Robinson, OL

Will Richardson, OL

Tyler Eifert, TE

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault, safety Jarrod Wilson, and offensive lineman Brandon Linder were all limited on Wednesday. 

With key contributors on both sides of the ball injured, and heading to a Texans team looking to bounce back from a poor 0-4 start to the season, this looks to be a tough week ahead for the Jaguars.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

Watt Says The Houston Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly ... So How Much Power Should QB Watson Have?

Mike Fisher

Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Houston Icon J.J. Watt Tells His Texans Truth About His Bill O'Brien Conflict

Mike Fisher

Did Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or His Temper - Get O'Brien Fired?

'Loser's Lament': Did J.J. Watt-Led Houston Texans 'Players Revolt' - Or The Coach's Infamous Temper - Get Bill O'Brien Fired?

Mike Fisher

Patriots McDaniel a Texans 'Name to Watch'?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be a great fit with the Houston Texans as the next head coach, according to an ESPN pundit

Matt Galatzan

Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

In The Post-O'Brien Era, Who Should Run The Houston Texans? Simple: Steal Some Kansas City Chiefs Leadership

Mike Fisher

Bieniemy Time? 5 Candidates As Texans Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after the departure of Bill O'Brien, and thankfully, there is no shortage of options available.

Anthony R Wood

by

MikeFisher

Why Romeo Crennel Is The Perfect Coach For Today's Texans

The Houston Texans are set to endure months of speculation and headlines as to their future head coach. But for now, former players speak out on exactly who Romeo Crennel is and why he's 'perfect for a situation like this.'

Anthony R Wood

Crennel's Texans Fall In SI Power Rankings

For hopefully the last time this season, the Houston Texans have fallen further down SI's NFL Power Rankings as they prepare for a new era under Romeo Crennel.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Tryouts: Houston Hero & Ex NFL First-Round Pick

Texans Give Tryouts to A Houston Football Hero & An Ex NFL First-Round Pick

Mike Fisher

Fired O'Brien: 'I Respected the Decision'

Bill O’Brien on his firing from the Houston Texans: 'I respected the decision, because we just didn’t do enough'

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee