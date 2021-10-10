NFL Week 5 Preview: Texans Opportunity Against Patriots

The Houston Texans will host the New England Patriots on Sunday, a game that feels like a must-win for Houston.

If ever there was a "must-win'' game for the Houston Texans, this week is it.

Is it also a "can-win'' game?

Fresh off of a 40-0 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, the Texans need a strong result against the New England Patriots to regain some pride and show that their season is far from over.

RECORDS: Texans (1-3), Patriots (1-3)

ODDS: Texans are 8-point underdogs... Over/under is 39.5 points.

STAT: Since 2010, the Texans vs. the Patriots has become somewhat of a yearly staple having played one another 11 times over the period, and just twice prior. Unfortunately for Texans fans, it's a staple that hasn't benefitted Houston for the most part.

While the Texans have won their last two matchups, in total they have only beaten New England three times...

However, all of Houston's wins have come at home so perhaps this weekend NRG Stadium can act as a good luck charm for the underdog Texans.

FUN FACT: The Texans have often been criticized in recent years for constructing what many see as a Patriots 2.0 down douth. And while supreme overlord Bill O'Brien may now be history, this weekend's game will still be a reunion of sorts for many within the organization.

The Texans are led by former Patriots front office members Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby, with former Pats coach Romeo Crennel and former scout Frank Ross on Houston's coaching staff.

Meanwhile, a fair few former New England players such as Brandin Cooks, Rex Burkhead, Marcus Cannon, Danny Amendola, and A.J. Moore amongst others will feature heavily for the Texans.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Given the scale of their defeat last week, it's tough to pinpoint one player or position to keep an eye on this week.

However, one potentially positive development from a Texans perspective is the fact that the Patriots have ruled out all but one of their starting offensive linemen for Sunday's game. This means that apart from center David Andrews, the Texans' defense will be up against backups across the board.

This is as good an opportunity as Houston is likely to get to rattle rookie quarterback Mac Jones and make big plays. And given how poorly Houston's offense performed last week, the more plays the defense can make either to give quarterback Davis Mills the ball back or simply to score themselves, the better.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: It looks as if starting linebackers Zach Cunningham (reserve/COVID) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (injury) will be in contention to return tomorrow.

Also, while slot receiver Amendola (injury) is listed as questionable, given that the Texans released Anthony Miller earlier this week it seems likely Amendola should be ready. Assuming that's the case, he'll return to the starting role having impressed early on this season.

One backup who looks set to feature heavily is right tackle Charlie Heck. With Marcus Cannon listed as doubtful and Heck having trained with the starters this week, it looks like the second-year lineman will be getting a chance to show how much he's improved after a strong preseason.

Another backup to watch for is second-year former undrafted free agent running back Scottie Phillips. The former Ole Miss Rebel stood out in preseason, leading the Texans in rushing yards, but so far has found himself buried below Houston's trio of veteran backs.

However, with Burkhead declared out with a hip injury, Phillips may finally get his shot to impress.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Rattle Jones. As mentioned, this is an excellent opportunity for the Texans to unsettle the rookie. And with no injuries to speak of (at this time) along the defensive line, the Texans should be fully loaded and raring to prove themselves after last week's capitulation.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 10

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/RADIO: CBS, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: 2021 was always bound to be a tough year given the number of new front office members, coaches, staff, and their tricky schedule. That being said, the desire to win within the organization has never wavered. That much has been clear to see in every press conference since last week's particularly brutal loss.

The Patriots will never be an easy opponent so long as Bill Belichick is in charge, but this is arguably the best opportunity to beat them the Texans will get in a good while. They're 1-3, with a rookie quarterback, have a number of injuries to key players, and they'll be playing at NRG Stadium.

Houston needs to use their pent-up frustration after last week's performance, and their opponents' theoretical weaknesses, and make the most of it. Demonstrate to the fans why they should continue to turn up, that despite their record this is not yet a lost season, and that this team is ultimately heading in the right direction.

