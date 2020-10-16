Texans Vs. Titans - And The Turnover Talents

HOUSTON - Turnovers usually are a recipe for disaster for a team. Turning the ball over against the Titans...you're basically cooking up a loss for yourself.

Sunday's NFL Week 6 matchup between the Texans and the Titans boasts two teams on opposite ends of the turnover spectrum.

Tennessee owns the league's best turnover differential (+8) taking the ball away nine times and giving it away just once. Houston is fresh off its first two takeaways of the season and has had at least one turnover in each of their games giving them the league's fourth-worst mark (-5).

Not only do the Titans take the ball away a ton, but they also make things happen after their takeaways. The chart below explains.

Opponent Type of Turnover Result Denver Fumble Touchdown Jacksonville Interception Touchdown Jacksonville Interception Ended Game Minnesota Fumble Field Goal Minnesota Interception Punt* Minnesota Interception Ended Game Buffalo Interception Touchdown Buffalo Interception Touchdown Buffalo Fumble Touchdown *INT TD negated by penalty

As noted above if not for a Jadeveon Clowney penalty, the Titans would be 9-9 in positive outcomes post-turnover. Even with the punt, Tennessee has the best possible result seven times out of nice chances when they force a turnover.

Houston hasn't been great as a defense after the turnover, but they haven't been terrible either. They have allowed three touchdowns and one field goal after their seven turnovers. Kansas City turned a Deshaun Watson interception into the icing on their blowout win. Baltimore took a Keke Coutee fumble to the house. Pittsburgh turned an early fourth quarter Watson mistake into the game-winning touchdown drive.

As for taking the ball away themselves, the Texans have struggled and the Titans won't be handing out many gifts on Sunday. Ryan Tannehill's interception in Minnesota is the lone giveaway by his team.

Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has been stressing the turnovers, or lack thereof, for weeks. He said his staff charts turnovers in practice and continues to preach "practicing with intention" to have it translate to gamedays.

Weaver has even gone as far as getting a turnover belt to award to the turnover champion each week.

"It’s Houston Texans colors. It says turnover champ on it," Weaver revealed earlier this week. That's not all it says though. "It says – I hope my mom’s not watching this, but it says, ‘bad mother f’er’. There are stars in there, so we don’t actually use the words, and then it says ‘HOU’ on the front. Our guys like it."

It may seem "high-schoolish and gimmicky" but Weaver said he's seen the belt do its job.

The job for the Texans is to have their first clean game of the season on offense and it would go a long way in helping the team get its second win of the season. Even one mistake in Tennessee could have the Titans staying undefeated.