Injury Report: Tight End's Status Still Uncertain

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The final injury report leading into NFL Week 6 which has the Texans heading to Tennessee to face the Titans is out. A few key depth pieces remain a question mark for Sunday. 

Limited

Cornell Armstrong, CB (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

Peter Kalambayi, LB (Hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Buddy Howell, RB (Hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Jordan Akins, TE (Ankle/Concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Full Participation

Jacob Martin, LB (Ankle)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Shoulder)

Dylan Cole, LB (Knee)

The upgrades for Cole and Tunsil are nice bits of news. Tunsil had offseason shoulder surgery but it seems like the team is being careful with him in the early part of the season. 

Jordan Akins is a game-time decision according to interim head coach Romeo Crennel. The Texans tight end left the loss against Minnesota after a vicious hit from Harrison Smith that led to the ejection of the Vikings safety. 

Darren Fells filled in admirably scoring a touchdown but he plays a totally different style than the quicker Akins. 

Kalambayi and Howell are depth players that were inactive with the same injuries last week so it isn't too big of a loss for them to be down again this week. Armstrong was inactive last week as well. 

The Texans head into their second AFC South game of the season with a fairly healthy roster. The Titans have just one player who didn't participate in practice they do however have a starter in wideout Corey Davis on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Mike Vrabel said Friday he did not expect Davis to play Sunday.

