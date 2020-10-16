On Texans O-Line And The 'Freak'

The Houston Texans offensive line was supposed to be an impenetrable wall in 2020. After investing in two high-priced rookie linemen last year and signing one of the game's best left tackles, they were expected to take a jump this season after needing time to adjust and mesh in 2019.

That was not the case early on this year. However, the last two weeks have shown major improvements and finally the offensive line Houston has needed for some time is taking shape.

"As weird as this sounds, I think they’re getting their football legs underneath them," said offensive coordinator Tim Kelly when asked what the difference has been for this line as the season has progressed.

Between Weeks 1 and 3 quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked 13 times and hit 22. In the two games since the line has allowed just four sacks and four hits.

"Tytus Howard’s a guy that’s gotten better every single game," Kelly said of second-year right tackle Howard. "Drastic improvement from Weeks 1 to 2, 2 to 3, 3 to 4, so on and so forth. He’s doing a great job of getting back to the form that we saw last year. Being a physical player, doing a good job on the edge. The guys inside are doing a good job coming along with him."

The 'guys' Kelly is referring to are guards Senio Kelemente and Zach Fulton, and center Nick Martin. Kelemente has been a particularly pleasant surprise this season. Starting as a backup to second-year guard Max Scharping, Kelemente has worked his way back into the starting lineup after the youngster had struggled early on, and has made the most of his opportunity.

"Him and Laremy (Tunsil) have done a really good job solidifying that side of the line of scrimmage," said Kelly. "Didn’t say really anything, just came in and when he got his opportunity, he went out there and was productive. So, we continued to give him a little bit more and as that happened, he continued to be productive. He finally made it to the point where he kind of forced our hand and made us make a decision."

Kelemente may be having a good year, but Pro Bowl left tackle Tunsil has been one of the few members of the Texans who has been consistently productive all season. Often overlooked thanks to the offense as a whole not finding their rhythm until their Week 5 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars,

"Laremy’s a freak. He’s playing at an incredibly high level in both the pass game and the run game," said Kelly.

"He did a great job in the offseason cleaning up some of the issues that we had talked about at the end of last season. Obviously, things have been documented about his false starts, but he’s done a great job of putting that behind him. Knocking on wood, hopefully I’m not jinxing him, we haven’t had any issues along those lines so far this season."

Tunsil has just one penalty so far this season, coming off of a season during which he logged 17, most in the NFL. In 5 games so far he has yet to allow a single sack, despite playing against two of the league's most fearsome defenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Now preparing for Tennessee, Houston's offense will have to be efficient and potent if they are to overpower the 4-0 Titans. Up against one of the best offenses in the NFL, expect a high scoring game that will ultimately be decided by the offense.

It's a good thing the line has found their 'football legs' in time.