NFL Week 8 Preview: Can Texans Surprise Rams?

Just one week after facing one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Houston Texans return home to face one even hotter.

This time, they host Sean McVay's LA Rams in a matchup featuring two teams with vastly different aspirations for the season. Whereas the Rams are pushing for the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl berth, the Texans are in full rebuild mode, evaluating each and every player on their roster, giving younger players a chance as they look to single out the cornerstones of their impending re-rebuild.

RECORDS: Texans (1-6), Rams (6-1)

ODDS: The Texans are 15.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 47 points.

STAT: The Texans and Rams - as both St Louis and LA - have met just four times previously in the regular season with Houston coming out on top just once.

Their sole victory came in 2009 when Gary Kubiak's Texans were led by the likes of Arian Foster, DeMeco Ryans, Mario Williams, Brian Cushing, Matt Schaub, and Andre Johnson who himself had 196 receiving yards on the day.

The game finished 16-13 with the Rams' sole touchdown scored by Texans receiver Danny Amendola.

The last time these teams met was in 2017, with the Rams beating Bill O'Brien's Texans 33-7.

FUN FACT: It hasn't all been doom and gloom for the Texans this season with some of their younger players showing signs of promise for this team's future.

Second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard had to wait until Week 3 to make his season debut, but since then he's racked up six sacks in five games - joint seventh-most in the NFL. Also, according to Texans PR, as of Week 7; "Greenard is recording a sack for every 13.7 snaps, the best rate in the league (min. 50 pass rushing snaps)."

Elsewhere, third-year safety Lonnie Johnson ranks third in the league in interceptions with three.

Rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez has proven a great value pick in the sixth round, currently ranking sixth in the league in run-stop win rate with 43 percent. He's also the highest-ranking rookie in this category.

Offensively, second-year tackle Charlie Heck has done a decent job since stepping in for the injured Marcus Cannon having started the last three games and allowed just one sack so far and, unlike many of his colleagues along the line, has not recorded a single penalty.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Houston's defensive backs are going to have a very tough time containing this Rams' pass game.

LA receiver Cooper Kupp currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 809 and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford, now free from Detroit, ranks fourth in passing yards with 2,172, second in touchdowns with 19, all to just four interceptions and seven sacks.

WELCOME ADDITIONS: Cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad, adding depth and experience to a position of weakness for the Texans.

Meanwhile, it seems highly likely that second-year running back Scottie Phillips may finally get his chance to show what he can do. Previously limited to a handful of special teams snaps due to the presence of four veteran backs ahead of him this looks set to change after starter Mark Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Saints this week.

Don't expect Phillips to suddenly start, but given that none of the trio of Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, or Rex Burkhead have shone so far this year, the former Ole Miss Rebel deserves an opportunity.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Houston's defensive line needs to build on the momentum it had last week against the Cardinals.

Yes they lost and yes they allowed too many big plays, but the defensive line looked solid for the most part. Particularly when rushing the quarterback they were disruptive and made life tough for Kyler Murray.

With the Rams missing All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth due to injury, the Texans have as good an opportunity as they'll get this year to get after Stafford and throw him off his rhythm before he can expose Houston's leaking secondary.

Oh, and it would help if the Texans could actually get themselves on the scoreboard offensively too.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 31

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: In all honesty, given their track record this season and the cacophony of issues that have consistently plagued them on the field it is unlikely the Texans will be able to pull off a shock victory against one of the league's crowning jewels.

Of course, nothing is impossible in the NFL. However, the Texans have so frequently shot themselves in the foot this season with penalties, missed tackles and a plethora of fundamental errors, a win would be a near miracle.

IF somehow Culley's team were able to pull it off, it would be down to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly managing to get this offense moving consistently for the first time since Davis Mills took over at quarterback. If they're able to get the best out of Mills' strong arm, and perhaps even get some production out of the run game, then they have a chance.

But it's a big ask.