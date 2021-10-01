Texans Lose Starting Linebacker Before Heading To Buffalo

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed NFL leading tackler Zach Cunningham on the reserve-COVID 19 Friday, along with Ross Blacklock.

Both are expected to miss Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

Cunningham is coming off a team-high 14 tackles in a loss to the Carolina on Sept. 23. The starting linebacker was held out of the first quarter of the previous game against Cleveland for disciplinary reasons.

Cunningham is expected to be replaced by Kamu Gruger-Hill, who is back from a knee injury.

Blacklock, a reserve defensive tackle, had a sack and forced fumble against the Panthers. The second-round pick from TCU last year has not lived up to expectations. He has four tackles this year after totaling just 14 as a rookie.

Jaleel Johnson and DeMarcus Walker are expected to fill in for Blacklock backups behind starting defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez.

Texans safety Justin Reid (knee) is back after missing the Carolina game.

The Texans ruled out running back Scottie Phillips (illness), receiver Danny Amendola (strained hamstring) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (personal matter).

The Texas are 1-2 having lost their last two games. Buffalo leads the AFC East at 2-1.

