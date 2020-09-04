SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

NFL Texans 53-Man Prediction & Cutdown Tracker: 2nd Workout for RB Prosise

Mike Fisher

The shift is coming. And so are determinations about viable employment in the NFL.

Houston Texans coach/GM Bill O'Brien earlier in the week said he and the club are "still in training camp mode.'' But that changes now, today, with the coming 3 p.m. Saturday deadline to slice the roster to 53.

"We probably will start chipping away at that,'' O'Brien said. "The whole league has to get down to 53 by Saturday. We'll probably use all of that time. We'll begin to start chipping away here.''

Who is getting jobs? Who is getting "chipped''? TexansDaily.com will provide our NFL Texans Cutdown Tracker for around-the-clock coverage of all the moves ... and maybe some rumors about moves, too. 

Keep it here. Click it here. And stay in touch ...

FRIDAY 6p - The Houston Texans are doing their due diligence in looking at street free-agent  running backs. ... and in the case of one guy, double the diligence.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Texans have brought in former Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise for a visit - his second such session with the team.

Houston has David Johnson and Duke Johnson atop the running back depth chart, and Buddy Howell has been penciled in as the third running back. But obviously, somebody in the building likes Prosise. We’ll continue to explore ...

FRIDAY 3p - The Texans tight end room is loaded, and soon to be one occupant light as according to the Houston Chronicle, undrafted rookie Dylan Stapleton (fractured shoulder) will receive an injury settlement.

TUESDAY, 207p Let's start with our 53-man roster predictions

Quarterbacks (2)

Deshaun Watson

A.J. McCarron

Running backs (4)

David Johnson

Duke Johnson

Buddy Howell

Cullen Gillaspia

Receivers (6)

Brandin Cooks

Will Fuller 

Randall Cobb

Kenny Stills

Isaiah Coulter

Keke Coutee

Texans TE Jordan Thomas (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Tight ends (4)

Jordan Akins

Darren Fells

Jordan Thomas

Kahale Warring

Offensive line (9)

Laremy Tunsil

Max Scharping

Nick Martin

Zach Fulton

Tytus Howard

Roderick Johnson

Charlie Heck

Senio Kelemete

Greg Mancz

Defensive line (6)

J.J. Watt

Ross Blacklock

Charles Omenihu

Carlos Watkins

Angelo Blackson

Brandon Dunn

Linebackers (8)

Whitney Mercilus

Zach Cunningham

Benardrick McKinney

Jacob Martin

Jon Greenard

Dylan Cole

Peter Kalambayi

Brennan Scarlett

Defensive backs (11)

Bradley Roby

Gareon Conley

Justin Reid

Eric Murray

A.J. Moore

Lonnie Johnson

Vernon Hargreaves

John Reid

Keion Crossen

Michael Thomas

Jaylen Watkins

Special teams (3)

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Bryan Anger

Jon Weeks

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Reid Wins Texans 'Spirit of the Bull' Award

Houston Texans Safety Justin Reid wins 10th annual Spirit of the Bull award for his actions in the community

jadateague

Jacob Martin Making His Mark During Texans Training Camp

Third-year Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin appears on the verge of a breakout year as the rave reviews continue to pour in.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Deshaun Watson Offering Help to the Homeless

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson announcing he's seeking to help evicted families in Houston

Anthony R Wood

Houston Haunted? Deshaun & Texans Have Playoff Loss To Chiefs On Minds

Houston Haunted? QB Deshaun Watson and His Texans Have That Painful NFL Playoff Loss To the Chiefs On Their Minds

Mike Fisher

Texans Camp: Martin Stands Out as Deshaun Praises O’Brien

Houston Texans Camp: Jacob Martin Stands Out as Deshaun Watson Praises Coach Bill O’Brien‘s Championship Work Ethic

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Ex Swapping Turf for British 'Dancing With The Stars'

Former Houston Texans cornerback Jason Bell will be lacing up for a new challenge as he stars in the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Anthony R Wood

Texans & The AFC South: Biggest Camp Questions - Answered (We Think)

The Houston Texans & The AFC South: Biggest Camp Questions - Answered (We Think)

Mike Fisher

Texans & AFC South: Who Won the Camp Battles?

In this condensed NFL summer, decision-making is a challenge ... But the Houston Texans and the AFC South must meet it: Who Won The Camp Battles?

Mike Fisher

Texans & AFC South: The Most Controversial Move - Will It Work?

The Houston Texans & AFC South: The Teams' Most Controversial Moves - Will They Work?

Mike Fisher

Why Texans Aren't A Fit For Leonard Fournette

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may be extremely talented, but here is why the Houston Texans should not be his next home.

Anthony R Wood