Caserio Reveals Grades For Texans' Draft Class

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio likes what he see's from the team's 2021 rookie class.

In total, five players were drafted between the third and sixth rounds by Caserio in his first draft with the Texans. All have appeared in a game and remain on the active roster.

"With any young player, you look at the totality of where did they start? Where are they currently?" Caserio said.

On offense, the Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills (Stanford), wide receiver Nico Collins (Michigan), and tight end Brevin Jordan (Miami), all of whom have started at least two games this season.

"From where they started to where they are now, they've all made improvements," Caserio said. "They've all made progress. I'd say they're in better condition, they've actually gotten stronger, so you're able to see their strength, their explosiveness, their power, the things that they're doing in the weight room have actually all improved. Their practice performance has been better and more consistent and that's translated over into some cases into tangible production on Sunday."

Mills has started six games this year while Tyrod Taylor was sidelined with a hamstring injury. During that span, Mills went 140 of 209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Collins has played in eight games, catching 18 passes for 228 yards. Jordan was gently eased in as the season went on and has now played in their last four games with nine receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He also has the distinction of having the highest Pro Football Focus grade among Houston's offensive rookies with a 67.9.

Defensively the Texans brought in linebacker Garret Wallow (TCU) and defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Arizona).

"When you look at Lopez, he's made a lot of improvements from where he started to where he is now, and the same thing of Wallow and the kicking game," Caserio said. "I think earlier on in the year, Garret was just okay in the kicking game, but he's worked, he's made some progress."

Lopez has arguably been the star of this draft class, quickly embedding himself as a starter. The sixth-rounder has played in all 11 games, starting the last 10, and has recorded two quarterback hits, two tackles for a loss, one sack and one recovered fumble.

The former Wildcat is Houston's highest-graded rookie defender via PFF with a grade of 65.5.

Wallow, meanwhile, has played all 11 games but is yet to start. He's only played 15 snaps on defense but has been a consistent contributor on special teams with 187 snaps.

Bottom line: So far, so good. None of the draftees will flirt with offensive or defensive Rookie of the Year, but the signs have been promising to some extent.

Most importantly, they have all improved, and as Caserio pointed out, perhaps the second year is when some will really shine - i.e. defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

"Some make it quicker than others," Caserio said. "Some maybe it takes a year [and] you maybe see more improvement in the second year as opposed to in the first year."