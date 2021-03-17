Which Belichick Method Is Caserio Using To Build Texans?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio's focus on rebuilding through the middle hints at a very familiar mantra from a certain coach up in New England...

The New England Patriots-Houston Texans links over the past decade have been well-documented and criticized by Houstonians. And while it may not have served them well up until now, it appears that general manager Nick Caserio is following one very Bill Belichick-ian mantra ... Build from the middle.

"When he came into Cleveland in 1991 he handed me a piece of paper and on that piece of paper, when he goes into the Hall of Fame I'll give it to the Hall of Fame, it said basically how he wanted to build the team. With the ability to control the football field down the middle. That's all he's done," said former Browns director of player personnel Michael Lombardi on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday regarding Belichick's recent free agency moves.

The relevance to Caserio? His primary focus so far this offseason has been on building up the middle with proven veterans.

To start their moves, the Texans have signed five linebackers, two defensive tackles (re-signed another), one defensive end, and three offensive linemen.

If this is Caserio following 'the master's' approach and building from the middle out, the next position to watch for might be ...?

"It's really not a secret, it's really straight down the middle where the tight ends control," said Lombardi.

"Tight ends in football are like the knights in a chess game. They're so versatile, they can do so much. So if Bellichick gets in 12 personnel with (Jonnu) Smith and Hunter Henry, now do you play nickel to that? Do you play base to that? How do you want to match up?"

Currently, the Texans have Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Darren Fells, Kahale Warring, and Paul Quessenberry under contract at the position. And while they all have their strengths, outside of Akins there aren't any sure-thing starters.

Thankfully for Caserio, there are still a number of free agents who could prove potential upgrades available at the position, such as Tyler Eifert, Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook, and Jesse James to name but a few. And because they can help make a team strong in the middle? They are worth a Belichick-like Nick watch.

