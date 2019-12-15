Nick Caserio Remains in The Back of the Houston Texans Mind

Despite reports of the Houston Texans wanting to keep with their current plan in the front office, there are still discussions on the pursuit of New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

Being the Texans' first choice to replace former Texans general manager, Caserio continues to be on the organization's to-do list heading into the off-season. The Patriots rebuffed the Texans' wishes and place tampering charges for their pursuit of Caserio. The tampering charges were dropped after both sides agreed to move on and concentrate on the regular season.

With the regular season wrapping up, the Texans are planning to start the pursuit of their first choice for their vacant general manager position.

Caserio's contract with the Patriots expires after the 2020 NFL Draft. According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the contract extension discussions have gotten little traction leading to a possible exit for Caserio this off-season.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Caserio "still considers the Texans an option" despite the reports of the organization sitting still.

There are thoughts around league circles that the Patriots will make one last-ditch effort to keep Caserio around when his contract officially expires.

The Texans and head coach Bill O'Brien were steadfast on landing Caserio after Gaine was let go by the organization.

Now, the Texans will continue through the 2019 season and into the draft process as constructed in the front office. They will make another run at Caserio once again when the time comes to land their original plan for their general manager vacancy to help O'Brien move the Texans in the right direction.