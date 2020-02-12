State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Nick Caserio Returns to New England Ending Any Pipe Dream Pertaining to the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Any dream of the Houston Texans pulling a quick one and hiring Nick Caserio to their organization is officially over. The initial hope of bringing Caserio to be the Texans general manager during the 2019 off-season was blocked by the New England Patriots and there were thoughts that they would make another run at him in 2020. 

The Texans named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Boston Globe is reporting that the Patriots and Caserio have agreed to a contract extension.  

The Patriots blocked the Texans' initial attempt to interview Caserio for their general manager vacancy and even went as far as filing tampering charges due to the pursuit of the Caserio.

With O'Brien as the general manager and Jack Easterby solidified as the Executive VP of Football Operations, there was no room for Caserio in the end. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Positional Outlook: Darren Fells was an Unlikely Source of Production

The Houston Texans had Darren Fells produce at a solid level despite not being a noticed heading into the season with plenty of youth in the position group. The Texans have to sort through their personnel to find answers for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson is Thankful for Cam Newton Paving the Way for Him

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson looked up to Carolina Panthers Cam Newton and how he played the game of football. Newton inspiring Watson helped the young Watson from Georgia to be himself on and off the field.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: RB Duke Johnson is the Only Sure Bet Heading into 2020

The Houston Texans running back group was solid in 2019 and with Duke Johnson being the only back set to be on the roster heading into 2020. Decisions will have to be made to an important position group for the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

Ed Reed Feels the Texans 'Lied' to Him in 2013

Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed felt that the Houston Texans lied to him when he was with the organization in 2013. Also, Reed felt the coaching staff talked "reckless" to the players inside the building.

Patrick D. Starr

Charles Omenihu is Happy Chris Rhump is Joining the Texans Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans will hire Chris Rhump as their new outside linebacker coach for their 2020 coaching staff and defensive end Charles Omenihu could not be happier with the hire.

Patrick D. Starr

Romeo Crennel to Return to the Texans as the Assistant Head Coach in 2020

Romeo Crennel will return to the Houston Texans in 2020 as the assistant head coach, the same role he held in 2017.

Patrick D. Starr

D'Anton Lynn to Take Over the Texans Secondary

The Houston Texans will promote assistant secondary coach D'Anton Lynn to take over the secondary in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans to Hire Chris Rumph as Their Outside Linebacker Coach

The Houston Texans have hired former Tennessee Volunteer outside linebacker coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Rumph.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Positional Outlook: Deshaun Watson Leads The Way

A closer look at the Houston Texans quarterback position group lead by Deshaun Watson and the group's outlook heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

2019 Houston Texans Rookie Review: Tytus Howard Lead a Promising Class

The Houston Texans 2019 rookie draft class was lead by offensive tackle Tytus Howard and the arrow is pointing up for the group heading into 2020.

Patrick D. Starr