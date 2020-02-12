Nick Caserio Returns to New England Ending Any Pipe Dream Pertaining to the Texans

Any dream of the Houston Texans pulling a quick one and hiring Nick Caserio to their organization is officially over. The initial hope of bringing Caserio to be the Texans general manager during the 2019 off-season was blocked by the New England Patriots and there were thoughts that they would make another run at him in 2020.

The Texans named head coach Bill O'Brien the general manager and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Boston Globe is reporting that the Patriots and Caserio have agreed to a contract extension.

The Patriots blocked the Texans' initial attempt to interview Caserio for their general manager vacancy and even went as far as filing tampering charges due to the pursuit of the Caserio.

With O'Brien as the general manager and Jack Easterby solidified as the Executive VP of Football Operations, there was no room for Caserio in the end.

