Nico Collins Doesn't Hold Back on New Texans Offense
Houston Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins revealed his thoughts on the new-look offense under offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
“Get your playmakers the ball.. I feel like Nick really making that an emphasis, that YAC," Collins said. "That’s what you wanna do, get that ball in your hand & go score. I ain’t trying to be on that field 10 plays, tryna be 1 & done.”
Collins is coming off a great year with the Texans, hauling in 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. He had 365 yards after the catch, which he noted is an emphasis of Caley's offense.
Collins had a career high of 549 yards after the catch in the 2023 season.
Houston revamped their offense this offseason, adding veterans Christian Kirk and Nick Chubb along with rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The Texans will also have Tank Dell when he returns from injury.
Houston has provided Caley with all the tools to scheme an elite offense around star quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Caley's focus on YAC, Collins and the Texans are poised for more explosive plays in the 2025 season.
