Nico Collins Gives Texans Lead Over Jaguars With TD
The Houston Texans, while shorthanded offensively, have captured a 14-10 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Looking to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings a week ago, the Texans are building first half momentum against the Jaguars. Stefon Diggs punched home the team's first touchdown, surprisingly doing so on the ground.
He had to leave the most recent drive with an injury, but wide receiver Nico Collins stepped up in his absence. While Diggs was on the sideline, C.J. Stroud connected with Collins for a three-yard touchdown score.
Collins' second touchdown score of the season came at a big time, giving Houston a lead over Jacksonville. With the first half winding down, the wide receiver has five receptions for 50 yards along with the touchdown reception.
Stroud has completed 10 of his 12 passes thus far for 144 yards and the score himself, as the team is off to a solid start. It'll be up to the defense to give the offense a chance to start building some separation with their lead.
