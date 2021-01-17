NewsPodcasts
Search

Niners Should Trade Multiple First-Rounders For Texans QB Deshaun - Steve Young

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is displeased. Hall-of-Famer Steve Young has a trade solution
Author:
Publish date:

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is displeased and the people in charge seem clueless as to what to do about.

Hall-of-Famer Steve Young - speaking 49ers-centrically, maybe - has a trade solution.

The Niners legend termed Watson, 25 and a perennial Pro Bowler, a “generational quarterback'' worth two first-rounders in trade.

“I would give two first-round picks for generational quarterbacks — these are potential Hall of Famers,” Young said on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show. “Who are the generational quarterbacks playing right now? Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, probably Josh Allen. Like, young guys. ...''

Young later suggested that maybe three first-rounders would be the right price for Watson, disillusioned in Houston thanks to the bungling of the Jack Easterby-led front office.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson Relationship with Texans 'Irreparable'

READ MORE: Exec Jack Easterby Claims Houston Texans Players 'Support Me'

It is truly stunning that it has come to this ... a rumor has become fact, and credible football people are actually discussing the concept of the Texans - who should be well-aware that the term "generational quarterbacks'' means that once a team has one, it simply should not forfeit its circumstances - doing the unthinkable.

“He is, no joke, one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Young said. “… He is poised to be one of the generational greats, and he’s already proven that he can handle it. … To me, Deshaun Watson is like, ‘Wow. I want that.’

So will many, many NFL teams. ... with a price tag that is truly difficult to fathom simply because the idea of a team having a player and person like Deshaun Watson, and then so badly botching its relationship with him is so unusually disturbing.

CONTINUE READING: J.J. Watt 'Likely' To Be Traded' by Houston Texans - Report

Deshaun Watson against the Colts
News

Coach Tracker: A Watson Favorite Returns to the Mix in Colts' Eberflus

49ers-Deshaun-Watson
News

Niners Should Trade Multiple First-Rounders For Texans QB Deshaun - Steve Young

Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Relationship with Texans 'Irreparable' - Report

JJ-Watt smoke clutch
News

J.J. Watt ‘Likely’ To Be Traded’ by Texans - Report

daboll frazier
News

What's The 'Other' Reason Texans Are Interviewing Frazier?

Houston Texans
News

Texans Exec Easterby Allegedly Receiving Death Threats

si mcnair jack copy 2
News

Easterby Claims Texans Players 'Support Me'

Watson Mahomes
News

Chiefs To Repeat As Super Bowl Champs? History Says 'No'