No Texans Joint Practices With Other Teams: A Mistake?

David Culley weighs in on the Texans' plan to not practice with an opposing team

HOUSTON -- As preseason inches closer, NFL teams sometimes schedule a practice against at least one opponent during the training camp.

The Houston Texans will not be doing that in 2021. Is that a mistake?

With preseason games against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one would think Houston would match up during the week for more reps prior to the outing over the weekend. That's not the case this year.

Texans head coach David Culley said with so many new faces, it's more important for the team to be focused on their own identity before Week 1 against Jacksonville.

“We felt like we needed to find out what we’re all about because we’re so new,” Culley said Monday morning before practice. “It was more important for us to get those reps with us and us finding out exactly what we are. I’ve always enjoyed going against other teams, but I felt like in the situation that we were in, it was best for us to be able to just practice against ourselves. We’ve gotten out of it what we wanted.”

Houston added 53 new players on its roster this offseason thanks to the direction of first-year general manager Nick Caserio. The team still is looking for its offensive identity.

And on defense? Maybe battling another opponent can show where the weaknesses in the new 4-3 are prior to September?

Ultimately, it’s not that Culley is wrong - it’s that there is no such thing as “right.” In Washington this week, coach Ron Rivera will play starters - including 38-year-old QB Ryan Fitzpatrick - against the Patriots. Meanwhile in Los Angeles, coach Sean McVay vows to never expose QB Matthew Stafford to a preseason game.

And in Dallas, coach Mike McCarthy just said his Cowboys got more accomplished in their joint workout with the Rams than they did in their preseason game against Pittsburgh.

“It’s a safer environment than playing in a game,” McCarthy said of the joint practices, “and you can get a lot done.”

Maybe next season, Houston will do it that way. For now, though, Culley is doing it his way, all centered on building a 53-man roster for the start of the regular season, when wins officially count.

