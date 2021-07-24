'No Hurry'? Deshaun Watson: NFL 'Fact-Finding' Part Of Long Texans Wait

It is a matter of frustration that the powers that be seem to be more "foot-dragging'' than "fact-finding.''

Maybe it is just the fan base of the Houston Texans that wants closure as it regards Deshaun Watson and his perilous situation.

It is our view that the clock should be ticking on the case, and on the career, of the in-limbo quarterback, and that the clock should be moving in regard especially to the NFL investigation of Watson regarding a civil lawsuit that involves 22 women claiming sexual assault. But Rusty Hardin, the attorney who is representing Watson, said recently that the NFL has yet to interview Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler presently estranged from the team.

And now reporter Josina Anderson tweets: "As far as the Deshaun Watson case, my understanding based on conversations today is that the league is still in “fact-finding and monitor mode.”

And more: "I’m told ... the sense is that “there isn’t a need to do anything too early,” as of now, per source.''

While we understand how slowly the wheels of justice can turn - and while we also understand the ramifications, in terms of accessible salary and trade valye and all of the rest - in addition to the court system’s involvement, and the Houston Police Department saying it would conduct an investigation, the NFL has said it would do the same, citing concerns over possible violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

"Fact-finding'' on an issue that has been in the air since mid-March. Five months ... and "no need to do anything too early''?

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, has said he plans to depose Watson, likely in September. That could mark some movement. Meanwhile, Hardin has noted that there are no settlement conversations at the moment, echoing Buzbee’s weekend statement on that same issue.

The Texans have acquired a trio of QBs - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills - with the possible assumption that Watson, who desires a trade, is done in Houston. But they also recently suggested there might be a timetable for the next move, general manager Nick Caserio telling Sports Radio 610 that a “best decision” might be made before the July 27 start of training camp..

“The most important thing is for all of us — coaches, players, myself included is to focus on the things that we can control, and as we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, then we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails,” Caserio said.

That "best-decision'' time for Texans fans is about here - which makes it a matter of frustration that the powers that be seem to be more "foot-dragging'' than "fact-finding.''