No More Hiding for Bill O'Brien After Being Named the Texans General Manager

Houston Texans CEO Cal McNair has opted to move forward into the 2020 season with head coach Bill O'Brien doing what he did in 2019, control the direction of the organization.

After the Texans ousted former general manager Brian Gaine last off-season, McNair on Tuesday, named O'Brien, the fourth general manager in organizational history. O'Brien's right-hand man, Jack Easterby, has won over both McNair and O'Brien and rose from Executive Vice President of Team Development to Executive Vice President of Football Operations in less than a year.

McNair felt that the Texans needed to set responsibilities within the organization. Especially for those on the outside to understand the structure of the team.

"Preparations are underway for the 2020 season, and I thought it was important to update titles, roles, and responsibilities for Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby, so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months," said McNair. "I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year, which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach, and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston."

Both O'Brien and Easterby will continue to assess the organization moving forward with changes continuing in the front office and coaching staff.

O'Brien joins a small list of head coaches who have had both titles including general manager joining former head coaches Mike Holmgren (Seahawks, 1999-2002), Bill Parcells (Jets, 1997-99), Butch Davis (Browns, 2002-04), Mike Sherman (Packers, 2001-04) and Mike Nolan (49ers, 2005-07.

O'Brien is currently the only coach in the NFL with both titles. As a general manager, O'Brien was aggressive with his eye on doing everything in his power to improve the roster in critical position groups.

After O'Brien took over the role of the Texans defacto general manager with his group of thinkers, were instrumental in landing key players. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Duke Johnson, Carlos Hyde, Gareon Conley, Keion Crossen, Jacob Martin, and Vernon Hargreaves, III, were all key players who helped the team in crucial roles throughout the season.

Outside of being the general manager in 2019, the head coaching version of O'Brien still had the same issues he has had since arriving in 2014, leading the organization to a 52-44 record, including four playoff appearances with a 2-4 record.

Questions of O'Brien and if he could handle both roles came to the forefront in 2019 with his team at times looking unprepared in losses to the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Baltimore Ravens. Then it was put into question after the Kansas City Chiefs rolled the Texans in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

There are legitimate questions regarding O'Brien with him not being able to hide behind previous general managers with personnel mistakes. The Texans are set to cross into the most critical stretch of roster building with the contract of Deshaun Watson set to be due soon.

With no first-round selections, the next two NFL Draft, O'Brien, and his group of evaluators will have their work cut out for them with their first NFL Draft coming in April. The growth of the organization clearly falls on O'Brien's shoulders, moving forward, both good and bad.

If there were not enough questions on the tenure of the O'Brien era, those questions just increased with the recent news of him being the full-time general manager.

There is no more hiding for O'Brien behind others inside the building, and division titles will no longer be acceptable. After all these years, O'Brien has won a power struggle he has been working for since Rick Smith days when he arrived in 2014.

He has that power.

With all of the power comes responsibility, sink, or swim. O'Brien has no more excuses for an organization that has given him full control despite his flaws.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here