SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

'No Vacancies': Texans Lineup, Roster Mostly Set, Says McClain

Mike Fisher

When John McClain talks, Houston Texans fans listen. The venerable Houston Chronicle columnist and SportsRadio 610 analyst is saying that as it regards starting jobs for the 2020 Texans, the descriptive sign might just read “No Vacancy.”

This is about the talent meshed with stability in the team built by coach/GM Bill O’Brien and this franchise. Yes, there is competition - though the COVID-19-forced shriveling of the summer reduces some of that. No, there are no guarantees of continued contention for a Texans franchise that generally finished on top of the AFC South ... and no-guarantee proof might come as early as the Week 1 September 10 test at Kansas City.

“It’s definitely challenging,'' O'Brien said. "It’s definitely different. I think with the roster you have right now, this is basically your team.''

But if this team, this roster, has been good enough to win 10 and 11 games in recent years ... and if this roster is stable ... there is promise.

And there are "no vacancies.''

Our projected starting lineups (via Anthony Wood, with his comments here) ... 

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Darren Fells

OL: Laremy Tunsil, Max Scharping, Nick Martin, Zach Fulton, Tytus Howard

READ MORE: QB Deshaun On Leadership: 'It's In My DNA'

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Tunsil And 'The Whole Package'

READ MORE: Texans Camp: David Johnson 'Lethal' - And In Team-Best Shape

READ MORE: Texans Camp: Watson's Favorite Plays? 'Go,' 'Go,' 'Go'

Defense

DE: J.J. Watt, Charles Omenihu

DT: Ross Blacklock (R)

OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin

MLB: Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham

SS: Eric Murray

FS: Justin Reid

CB: Lonnie Johnson, Bradley Roby

READ MORE: How Watt Both 'Feels Like A Rookie' And Feels 'Old-School'

Special Teams

P: Bryan Anger

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Keke Coutee

Is that a Super Bowl LV roster? That'll take time to determine. 

But is it a roster capable of winning 10 or 11 games? Yes - because these "No Vacancy'' Texans already have.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Issue?

Houston Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Keke Coutee Foot Issue?

Mike Fisher

Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

The Houston Texans hit the field for the first competitive scrimmage on Thursday night, affording the players their first opportunity to face each other with fulls pads and intensity so far in camp.

Matt Galatzan

Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

The Houston Texans Have Decided to Proceed With Their Thursday Evening Scrimmage As Planned

Mike Fisher

AFC South: The Top WR Targets For Texans - And The Rest

Inside the AFC South: Projecting The Top Pass-Catching Targets For The Houston Texans - And Their Divisional Competition

Mike Fisher

NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Texans O'Brien

The 2020 NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Houston Texans Boss Bill O'Brien

Mike Fisher

Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

The Houston Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

Anthony Wood

Texans And The AFC South: 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

The Houston Texans And The AFC South And Why Sports Illustrated Calls It 'The 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

Mike Fisher

Texans Coach Names 'Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Houston Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Has Pinpointed 'The Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson Looking to Build Texans 'Super Dynasty'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looking to build an NFL 'Dynasty' - A Super Bowl Dynasty

Anthony Wood

by

Footballfan55

Texans Scrimmage Plan For Hurricane Laura: 'Stick & Move'

Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans will ‘stick and move’ their way through scrimmage plans in the face of Hurricane Laura

Anthony Wood