When John McClain talks, Houston Texans fans listen. The venerable Houston Chronicle columnist and SportsRadio 610 analyst is saying that as it regards starting jobs for the 2020 Texans, the descriptive sign might just read “No Vacancy.”

This is about the talent meshed with stability in the team built by coach/GM Bill O’Brien and this franchise. Yes, there is competition - though the COVID-19-forced shriveling of the summer reduces some of that. No, there are no guarantees of continued contention for a Texans franchise that generally finished on top of the AFC South ... and no-guarantee proof might come as early as the Week 1 September 10 test at Kansas City.

“It’s definitely challenging,'' O'Brien said. "It’s definitely different. I think with the roster you have right now, this is basically your team.''

But if this team, this roster, has been good enough to win 10 and 11 games in recent years ... and if this roster is stable ... there is promise.

And there are "no vacancies.''

Our projected starting lineups (via Anthony Wood, with his comments here) ...

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: David Johnson

WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Darren Fells

OL: Laremy Tunsil, Max Scharping, Nick Martin, Zach Fulton, Tytus Howard

Defense

DE: J.J. Watt, Charles Omenihu

DT: Ross Blacklock (R)

OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin

MLB: Benardrick McKinney, Zach Cunningham

SS: Eric Murray

FS: Justin Reid

CB: Lonnie Johnson, Bradley Roby

Special Teams

P: Bryan Anger

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Keke Coutee

Is that a Super Bowl LV roster? That'll take time to determine.

But is it a roster capable of winning 10 or 11 games? Yes - because these "No Vacancy'' Texans already have.