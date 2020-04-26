North Texas offensive lineman Elex Woodworth to join the Texans

The Houston Texans continued their work to add to their roster and they will be signing rookie free agent offensive lineman from North Texas Elex Woodworth. Woodworth is part of a small rookie class that will be arriving to the Texans in 2019. The Texans opted to keep their rookie class small due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodworth is one of two rookie free agent offensive line they are bringing in for training camp. The Texans signed TCU offensive guard Cordel Iwuagwu during the process after the NFL Draft.

During his career for the Mean Green, Woodworth made 45 career starts in 48 career games. Before the start of 2018, season, the Mean Green asked their most experienced offensive lineman to transition to left tackle to improve on a unit that struggled to protect the passer.

In 2019, Woodworth started all ten games working at left guard and left tackle. In the previous three seasons, Woodworth played primarily at left guard playing 38 straight games.

The Mesquite, Texas native played his high school football in Horn, Texas.

