Notre Dame linebacker Jamir Jones heads to the Texans

The Houston Texans were working to find linebacker depth and have signed Notre Dame's Jamir Jones to help the cause. Jones went undrafted during the 2020 NFL Draft and now has opted to sign with the Texans to compete for a spot during training camp.

With the Irish, Jones in 2019 played in 11 games posting 26 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a pass breakup. He also produced four hurries and two forced fumbles.

In four seasons with the Irish, Jones appeared in 37 games but did not become a high snap player until his final season in South Bend.

In 2018, Jones played in 12 games and put up 12 total tackles. He played in 22 games his first two seasons for Notre Dame.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here