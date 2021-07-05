Is This College Star the Next Texans QB?

A couple of views on why OU's Spencer Rattler and the Houston Texans might not be an ideal match

We can make some upbeat arguments regarding why Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will not be the Houston Texans' next star QB.

What if Deshaun Watson comes back to the rescue?

What if Tyrod Taylor becomes a long-term revelation?

What if rookie Davis Mills develops into The Next Big Thing?

Or hey, what if the 2021 Texans are too good to draft so high?

Here, we play with the idea that the Texans are landing the No. 1 pick next April. but that Mills will have shown enough to where GM Nick Caserio would be willing to pass on Rattler, on UNC's Sam Howell and on Liberty's Malik Willis to instead fix its pass rush by adding Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

READ MORE: Brevin Jordan: Breakout Rookie Star TE for Houston Texans?

But here, two more angles:

One from our buddy Mark Lane, who ponders here whether it would be a waste to have a QB like Rattler if the offensive line is going to be porous. Writes Lane: "The Texans’ offensive line as a unit hasn’t exactly been the best at pass protection, and this is even with two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil playing left tackle. In 2019, the Texans allowed the eighth-most sacks in the league with 49. In 2020, the Texans were tied for the second-most with 50.''

Of course, the rebuild has to start somewhere - even if the top-draftee QB deals with some early-career lumps.

And another Rattler take: Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com seems to think there are some things to work on here: one area where Rattler needs improvement is following through on his drops. "Rattler has a bad habit of drifting at the top of his drop. He floats himself into unnecessary pressure and, at times, just falls off throws for no reason, decreasing his accuracy. I love his ability to extend plays, but when he has clean pockets, he needs to grind his cleats into the ground and deliver accurate footballs. His pocket awareness against the blitz is another area where he needs to improve. Hopefully that will come with more game reps and experience.''

READ MORE: Texans Trade, Beyond Deshaun Watson: Helping Houston

Jeremiah seems to like the player but at the time offers a comp of Jeff Garcia. Garcia was a good NFL player, with four Pro Bowls in his nine seasons. But he was also undrafted, went through the CFL (where he was an MVP) and maybe had some limitations because he was just 6-1 - the same height OU lists Rattler as being.

We need to know a lot more about the 2021 Texans before we start locking into plans. But maybe we need to know a lot more about the quarterbacks, both on the roster and in college, as well.