Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips lands with the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing free agent rookie running back Scottie Phillips from Ole Miss to a contract. Phillips arrives at a packed running back group for the Texans but there is room for Phillips to make some waves during training camp when that arrives.

In 21 career games, he had 18 starts while averaging 70 yards a game in his two-year career with Ole Miss. His final year for Ole Miss, Phillips rushed 125 times for 542 yards and five touchdowns while catching 8 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Phillips was a touchdown machine due to minor injuries along the way punching in 14 total touchdowns and 12 rushing his junior season despite missing the final two games.

For his career, Phillips averaged 5.3 yards a rush for his career on 278 carrels with 17 career rushing touchdowns.

