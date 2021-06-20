Olympic Star Simone Biles and Texans DB Jonathan Owens: Houston 'Power' Couple

Jonathan Owens is an athlete. He can run the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and he has posted a 43-inch vertical leap and he has recorded an 11-foot broad jump and he can bench-press 225 pounds 18 times.

“He’s athletic and he knows how to move,” says his girlfriend.

And she should know, because Owens - the 5-foot-10, 210-pound former undrafted free agent from Missouri State who is trying to hang onto a spot on the Houston Texans roster - is dating Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles.

“Great woman, she motivates me more,” Owens said. “It makes me want to go even harder. I’ve tried gymnastics a couple of times. I’m not going back. I thought I was an athletic. It humbled me.”

Owens in 2020 spent time on the Texans’ active roster for six games mostly as a special-teams. Maybe he can play some cornerback. Maybe he can play some safety. He is a "fringe'' guy who, as chronicled by reporter Aaron Wilson, seems willing to learn.

“I’m excited,” Owens said. “I’m always excited to learn new things. My first reaction from the coaches has been nothing but good vibes. They’re teaching me a lot.''

Athletically, there are surely things to learn from Biles as well. Biles, who has Houston-area roots, is among the most decorated gymnasts in the history of the sport. So as she continues her ascent into the annals of greatness of her sport, Owens continues to do his thing, and if it works out? Houston has itself a "power couple,'' in a very literal sense.

