On the Board: Texans early underdogs heading into the 2020 season

The early lines for the Houston Texans 2020 season courtesy of BetOnline have been released. The Texans 2020 regular-season schedule has them running the gauntlet early with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Texans are scheduled to travel approximately 14,362 miles for their eight regular-season road games. For the early lines by BetOnline, the Texans are favored in six of the games on the board, while the underdog in eight games. They have two pick 'em games on the board against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

The Texans start as double-digit dogs against the Chiefs (-10½) in week one which is not a surprise. Somehow the Texans are dogs against the Cleveland Browns (3½), Detroit Lions (-1), and the Chicago Bears (-3½) later in the season.

SI.com Gambling also discussed how many games the Texans will be winning in 2020.

Here are the early betting lines for the Texans in 2020.

Early Lines for the Houston Texans 2020 Season

Week 1

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs -10½

Week 2

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans +5

Week 3

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers -5

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings @ Houston Texans pk

Week 5

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans -8½

Week 6

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans -4½

Week 7

Green Bay Packers @ Houston Texans pk

Week 8

bye

Week 9

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars +3

Week 10

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns -3½

Week 11

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans -1½

Week 12

Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions -1

Week 13

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans -1

Week 14

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears -3½

Week 15

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts -4½

Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals @ Houston Texans -6½

Week 17

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans -1

Quick Notes on the Texans 2020 Schedule

Houston’s 18 primetime regular-season games from 2016-20 are the most in team history over a five-year span.

Houston’s 2020 opponents were 132-123-1 for a winning percentage of .518 in 2019.

Houston opens on the road for the seventh time in 19 years and will open in primetime for just the fourth time in franchise history (2002, 2013, 2019).

The Texans are looking to win three-consecutive AFC South division titles for the first time in franchise history and become the second team to accomplish the feat in the division’s history, joining the Colts in 2005-07.

