    How One Play Was Game-Changer in Colts Over Texans

    Davis Mills' third-quarter mistake played a pivotal role in Houston's loss.
    Author:

    Football games can be decided by one play at time.

    OK, so the Houston Texans' 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in NFL Week 6 was decided well before the whistle blew, but one play did dictate the momentum swing. 

    Down 10-3 at the start of the third quarter, quarterback Davis Mills needed to make a play to give Houston some life. Protection was fine. Receivers were working downfield trying to get open. 

    A perfect play could have unfolded.

    Instead of waiting, Mills elected to throw into double coverage toward Nico Collins. Linebacker Darius Leonard was waiting for the ball as it left his hands. 

    The Colts defender made the interception, giving the Colts excellent field position at Houston's 28. Two plays later, Indianapolis' Carson Wentz would find tight end Mo Alie-Cox for the 28-yard touchdown, extending the lead by 14. 

    Mills and the offense couldn't recover. The following drive ended in a punt. The next ended in a failed fourth-down conversion. Leonard would force a fumble against Texans running back David Johnson just as Houston found some offensive consistency. 

    Once again in Colts' territory, Mills forced another throw in the direction of Brandin Cooks. This time, cornerback Isaiah Rogers would grab the pick, thus sealing a win for the home team. 

    Mills finished 29 of 43 passing for 243 yards. Last week against the New England Patriots, the Stanford alum looked the part of a perhaps the next leader of the offense, throwing for over 300 yards, three touchdowns and had a turnover free afternoon. 

    In Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, Mills threw a touchdown pass. Another home game, another turnoverless day. 

    What works at home remains a problem from the away sidelines. 

    Sunday marks Mills' fifth game this season and third road appearance. In each game, he's thrown at least one interception and has failed to find the end zone in the past eight quarters. 

    Maybe the Texans contend here should Mills make that throw to Collins. Maybe the comeback happens and the Texans are 2-4 instead of 1-5. 

    Instead, one play ruined any rhythm Houston was trying to find. It ultimately played a factor in a lopsided loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.  

