Packers 35, Texans 20: 11 Takes on Blowout

HOUSTON - Our 11 Takes on a blowout before the bye - Green Bay 35, Houston 20 - as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are far too much, while the Texans offense far too inconsistent.

11. Vernon Hargreaves III gets picked on by opposing defenses. And rightfully so. His instincts just aren't there, as evidenced by him bailing out on Packers tight end Mercedes Lewis when Lewis ran two yards and ... just stood there. Hargreaves missed the tackle on the dump down, too.

Unfortunately, Lonnie Johnson Jr. (now a safety) is no longer an option at cornerback and Philip Gaines gets beat almost every time the opposing team targets him. Gareon Conley isn't coming back anytime soon, so Hargreaves it is for better or worse.

10. Bradley Roby left the game early with a knee injury. He would not return. The Texans were sunk when he went out. Nobody could cover star wideout Davante Adams, who rattled off eight catches for 114 yards and a score in the first half alone. It took most of the first half before the defense began thinking about doubling Adams.

9. David Johnson rushes are still a negative far more than a positive for the Texans offense. Second-and-long is the most likely outcome from a Johnson rush on first down.

The Buccaneers rushed at will last week against the Packers, but David Johnson combined with the poor interior offensive-line play led to a subpar first half on the ground. With a big lead to overcome, the rushing attack wasn't needed in the second half, but there were still plenty of runs - despite the desperate need to hurry up.

8. Randall Cobb has really come on the past few weeks. He is a veteran addition and has flashed how his experience helps the past few weeks. He kept a play alive on a scramble against the Titans. Against his former team, he frequently attacked the Packers zone defense better than the other Texans wideouts.

Cobb finished the day with eight catches for 95 yards.

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a field goal. Fairbairn is in the first year of a contract which lasts four seasons and currently has him as the sixth highest-paid kicker by total contract value. He would make two field goals later in the game.

6. The interior of the offensive line had a rough start. The Packers blew them off the ball on a fourth-and-short and on the next drive rushing just four Green Bay was able to hit Deshaun Watson as he tried to complete a pass on third down.

Later, a rush of just four defenders led to Watson getting smashed on a sack. Watson was frequently escaping pressure from up the middle.

5. Throwing the ball after coming out of halftime, the Texans were able to put up some points. The four designed runs by the Texans netted seven yards. Passing the ball, including to David Johnson, led to a score. The offense is so much better through the air than on the ground.

4. Davante Adams, primarily single-covered by the Texans, had a humungous day. Congratulations if he was on your fantasy team. My condolences if your fantasy team had to play against him.

He finished with 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans, as mentioned above, have nearly no talent at cornerback.

3. The cameras caught plenty of J.J. Watt's frustration today. We wouldn't be shocked for the trade rumors to whip into a fever pitch this week. Watt, interim head coach Romeo Crennel, and quarterback Deshaun Watson all addressed the trade deadline this week.

None of them make the decision on trades though; that is interim general manager Jack Easterby's job.

2. "Risky Romeo'' played it safe today. He almost had to in one situation. The Texans turned a third-and-3 into a fourth-and-15 when tight end Pharoh Brown couldn't block a blitzing defensive back. The Texans opted for the field goal.

After a blocked punt, Houston couldn't get it in the end zone from nine yards out. Again, they kicked. Both are highly unlikely to be converted, but playing it safe after his recent aggressiveness is a curious decision.

The next offensive possession the Texans would attempt a fourth and one to extend their drive but a Deshaun Watson option play went nowhere.

1. At 1-6 heading into the bye, it is the worst record at the bye in the past 10 seasons for the Texans. With the losses mounting, and no first or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the rest of the season should be about evaluating the players who can help in 2021 and beyond.