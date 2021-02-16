Panthers Would Trade RB McCaffery & 3 First-Round Picks For Texans QB Deshaun - Report

A report insists the Carolina Panthers are prepared to go 'all-in' to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson - including trading away Christian McCaffrey

As the rumor mill continues to churn, the latest bold prediction involving the departure of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans involves the Carolina Panthers, multiple first-round picks, and a certain All-Pro running back ...

"The Panthers will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and Christian McCaffrey," said David Newton, who covers the Panthers for ESPN's NFL Nation.

READ MORE: Texans Should Target DT Kawann Short: A '2-Way Risk'

"Owner David Tepper wants to win a Super Bowl. He's made that clear. He understands it takes a marquee quarterback to do that. If you look at recent history, outside of (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, the quickest way to do that is to trade for a marquee quarterback and not draft one in the first round. Just ask Tampa Bay."

If the Texans were to be offered three first-round picks for Watson, logic suggests they would have to consider the deal. That being said, the inclusion of McCaffrey would likely not be enough to make this a 'slam-dunk' offer.

Just look at the last time the Texans traded a Pro Bowler for a former All-Pro running back ...

Granted, McCaffrey is prodigiously talented, not to mention younger than the aforementioned David Johnson who is fresh off of a disappointing debut season in Houston.

Additionally, there are some who would consider McCaffrey's inclusion something less than inviting because of his contract. He's due to make $16 million a year.

McCaffrey would undoubtedly be an upgrade at the position. But the fact is that with one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in the league, and in this scenario a question mark at quarterback to work with, it can be argued that McCaffrey would be wasted in Houston.

READ MORE: Is Texans Ex J.J. Watt 'Serious' About The Browns?

Regardless, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain stated recently that if the Texans were to be forced or tempted into any deal involving Watson, they would require at least two young defensive starters.

So, we'll say that if Tepper was willing to offer up two or more of Jeremy Chinn, Derrick Brown, or Brian Burns, then perhaps there's a deal to be made ... But realistically, this wouldn't be a smart move on their part.

Carolina has to be somewhere near the top of the list of potential suitors should the Texans agree to move Watson on. They have enough draft capital, and a number of players they could include in any deal whether it's a McCaffrey, Chinn, or perhaps a replacement quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater.

READ MORE: Deshaun - And Texans' 'Other' QB Problem

Regardless, common sense dictates that McCaffrey alone wouldn't be enough. That being said, what about the Texans in 2021 screams 'common sense'?