Patience is Key for Kenny Stills But He is a Big Play Waiting to Happen for the Texans Offense

Patrick D. Starr

 The role was etched for Stills before the trade was finalized with the Miami Dolphins. The Texans knew they had to upgrade their receiver group with insurance for Will Fuller and give them another weapon for Deshaun Watson. 

Stills has answered the call in the ten games he has played averaging his highest yards per reception (15.4) since 2016, and 76.7% of his 30 receptions have gone for a first down or touchdown. 

The patience Stills has to display is evident with the weapons the Texans offense boasts, and on Sunday against the Patriots, his 35-yard touchdown reception helped flip the game in favor of the Texans. 

"I know that we've got a lot of weapons on this team," Stills said of the offense. "I just have to take advantage of my opportunities when they come. I dropped that slant that was kind of crucial one of those drives, and the defense helped us out by getting a stop the next drive. Just knowing that my opportunities are gonna come at some point. And I've got to take advantage of them."

Stills this season has been a deep threat for Watson catching seven passes for over 30-plus yards. When targets Stills on passes of 20-plus yards, Watson is 7 of 9 for 264 yards (37.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. 

His 35-yard touchdown reception against the Patriots came at the right time for the Texans and catching touchdowns does not get old for Stills. 

"Nah, Nah." Stills said with a smile on his face if catching touchdowns ever gets old. "Getting in the end zone, helping the team win games. That's what it's all about."

